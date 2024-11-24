Politics
Testimonies from residents around the Raknamo dam who have faced difficulties accessing drinking water for years
KATANTT.COM —Residents of Raknamo Village, Amabi Oefeto District, Kupang Regency still struggle to access clean drinking water to meet their daily needs.
This condition is experienced by residents even though a large Raknamo reservoir or dam has been built, recommended by the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo in 2018.
Elisabeth Selan (33), a resident of Hamlet I, Raknamo village, said the only problem faced by residents so far was drinking water. Drinking water in this region is scarce, even the Pustu near my house lacks drinking water.
It is said that due to not having water every day, sometimes the bathroom is not used because there is no water. Every day, I have to ask neighbors quite far away twice a day about the family's needs.
“We take it twice a day. If we take it in the morning, it is already used up in the afternoon, so we take it again in the afternoon. I carry the water myself for bathing and for d “Other needs I have been married and lived here for 8 years, when it comes to washing our clothes, we go to the river or to rainwater,” Salan explained when interviewed by the media team, Wednesday (11/20/2024).
Likewise, difficulties with one of the main sources of life, namely drinking water, were expressed by a housewife, Fransiska Dina Fernandez (28 years old), resident of Hamlet III, Raknamo Village.
According to him, since 2015, in Hamlet 3, water has been available and works well. But since the construction of this dam, traffic jams started occurring, due to road works that dug up the existing water pipes and since then there is no water until now.
“So we in Hamlet 3 use water from the tank at a cost of Rp 120 for a week of use and even then we save water,” he explained.
But Fernandez said that recently, village funds built a clean water tank. The water is out, but there is a slight problem with motor damage, so it's time to buy a replacement.
“We sometimes take water to bathe and wash our clothes from a river about 100 meters away. Sometimes we work together here with other neighbors to pay for the water tank,” he explained.
Fernandez continued, before there was Raknamo Dam, water flowed gently from the sulfate spring with a pipe connection. But when the dam was built, roadworks were underway, the pipe was dismantled but not reinstalled, and the water is still blocked to this day.
Furthermore, the head of Raknamo village, Agusto Fernandes, confirmed that the Raknamo dam is still in the hands of the Balai and has not been handed over to the Regency.
“So it is still in the hands of Balai. Regarding the impact felt by this dam, it is not yet optimal. One of them is that the irrigation water is opened once a year, l “Clean water after the construction of the new reservoir has not been completed,” he explained.
It was pointed out that this is not the case for social conflicts due to land issues or other issues. But the complaint of local residents is about drinking water for their daily needs as Raknamo lacks drinking water.
“We have 701 families here, or 2,761 people. In hamlets V, the most affected areas are hamlets III and V. They draw their water from the river bordering Raknamo and Manusak. In case of drought, drinking water doesn't know the season, especially if it rains, there are floods and people dig puddles,” Agusto said.
It was explained that in 2018, the village government allocated funds to the village to solve water problems, but this did not last long after tropical cyclone Seroja.
“We draw over 36 kilos of clean water from sulfate here. In 2019, storm Seroja hit Raknamo and the flood pipes washed away everything. In 2020 we tried to submit a proposal for a Hydram pump, but it did not work optimally. “In 2024 we will now have a connection to the water tank, but last month the water remained blocked because the machine is broken,” Agusto said.
It is known that Raknamo Dam is a dam located in Raknamo Village, Amabi Oefeto District, Kupang Regency, built in December 2014 at a cost of approximately IDR 760 billion and inaugurated by the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo on Tuesday January 9. 2018.
“After the construction of the dam, there was monitoring in the village of Raknamo and we passed on complaints from residents about clean water, but we did not know what to do, we did not know what the problems were,” Agusto said.
He added that for the involvement of women themselves in the government activities of Raknamo village, especially in the development process, we always involve the representation of women in the deliberations and we provide space to convey the aspirations in decision making.
“This year, what the village is doing in terms of women’s involvement is empowering women’s groups through local food and empowering farmers to grow onions,” Agusto explained.
“We have three major tribes here, the Rote tribe, West Timor and East Timor. So far, in terms of involvement or treatment in several areas, we have made the same decisions in joint deliberations, so no conflict took place here,” he said. continued.
Agusto hopes that through multiple agencies and stakeholders or other elements, the gaps we experience can help residents overcome the obstacles they face, including clean water.
Sources
