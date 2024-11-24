When young people think…: PM Modi on the role of young minds in India's future | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi extolled the invaluable contributions of youth to India's progress and stressed that when young minds come together to brainstorm innovative ideas, “concrete results” quickly follow. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 116th episode of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday.(HT_PRINT) “Youth have an important role to play in making India a developed nation. When young people come together to think about ways to move the country forward, we get concrete results,” Modi said. The Prime Minister also paid tribute to Swami Vivekanand, whose birth anniversary is marked as National Youth Day. Prime Minister Modi made these remarks during the 116th episode of his monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat', which coincided with the National Cadet Corps Mobilization Day. During his speech, the Prime Minister spoke about his transformative journey as an NCC cadet. He also highlighted how the Corps fosters discipline, leadership and the spirit of service among the youth, making them the leaders of tomorrow. “Today is NCC Day. NCC reminds us of our school and college days. I myself was a NCC cadet, which is why I can confidently say that the experience gained is invaluable to me,” PM Modi said. He also stressed that training at the NCC camp instills discipline, leadership and a sense of service in young people. “In the event of a disaster, flood or any other accident, CNC cadets are always there. In 2024, more than two million young people will be part of CNC. Compared to before, more than 5,000 schools and colleges are now part of CNC. And most importantly “The younger girls of the NCC were almost 25 percent, but now they are around 40,” PM Modi added. PM Modi on Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue Furthermore, PM Modi mentioned the upcoming 'Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue' scheduled to be held on January 11-12, in which nearly 2,000 youth from across the country will participate. The event is being organized to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekanand. “2,000 youth from across the country will participate. Many special campaigns will be organized across the country to connect hundred thousand youth with politics,” PM Modi said. Modi also praised the youth of different states for connecting the elderly with technology. He also gave the example of a youth from Bhopal who helped elderly people understand the concept of digital payments, and a youth from Lucknow who helped them collect digital certificates for their retirement. “Earlier, elderly people used to visit the bank to submit their living documents, but now it has become easier for them. A young person from Ahmedabad has taken the initiative to inform people about the danger of a digital arrest. The majority of victims “One of the main types of crimes concerns the elderly. So, it is our responsibility to create awareness among them and prevent them from getting trapped by cyber fraud,” PM Modi said in this regard. (With PTI inputs)

