Blessings and prayers from Jokowi for Yoyok-Joss

The couple candidate for mayor and deputy mayor of Semarang number two, Yoyok Sukawi-Joko Santoso, met the seventh Indonesian president, Joko Widodo. PHOTO: Team Yoyok-Joss.

jpnn.com – SEMARANG – The seventh President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, has given his blessing to the duo of candidates for mayor and deputy mayor of Semarang number two, Yoyok Sukawi-Joko Santoso alias Joko Joss.

Yoyok-Joko Joss met with Jokowi during the prayer for Central Java (Central Java), the major campaign of the duo of candidates for governor and deputy governor of Central Java number two Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin Maimoen on the Pancasila Square, Simpang Lima Semarang City, Saturday (11/23).

Yoyok explained that Jokowi gave his blessing and prayed for him and Joko Joss to win the 2024 Semarang City elections.

“When he was about to retire (come home, editor's note), we both had time to mature (let's say, editor's note), we asked for his prayers and his blessing, “yes, it is goes well, I hope it goes well, you win,” he said that,” Yoyok said.

During the short meeting, Yoyok-Joss said Jokowi left a message that he must maintain linearity with the Central Java Provincial Government (Pemprov) and the central government.

“He said that collaboration with the provincial government and the central government must be good, and he was careful,” said the PSIS CEO.

Yoyok said Jokowi's blessing and prayers increased the enthusiasm for Yoyok-Joko Joss to lead Semarang City for the next five years.

Including the support of President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka who also supported him to become mayor and deputy mayor of Semarang.