Merkel admits Brexit 'felt like a humiliation' for EU





Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has revealed that Brexit was a “humiliation” and a “disgrace” for the European Union, weakening the bloc on the world stage. In her upcoming memoir “Freedom”, due to be published on Tuesday, Merkel describes her dismay at Britain's decision to leave the EU. “For me the result was a humiliation, a shame for us, the other members of the European Union and the United Kingdom leaving us in the lurch,” she wrote. The former chancellor, who left office in 2021 after 16 years in power, says Britain's departure fundamentally changed the way the EU was seen around the world. Angela Merkel served as German Chancellor from 2005 to 2021 Pennsylvania “It changed the world view of the European Union; we were weakened,” she admits. Merkel reveals she went to great lengths to support then-Prime Minister David Cameron in his efforts to keep Britain in the EU. “I tried as much as possible to help David Cameron,” she wrote, even standing alongside him at a crucial EU summit in February 2016. Her support for Cameron came at a personal cost, making of her a “foreigner” among other European leaders. “During the summit, I stayed with David Cameron for a whole evening. I was thus able to avoid his complete isolation within the council,” she explains. LATEST DEVELOPMENTS Angela Merkel with President-elect Donald Trump Getty She helped Cameron negotiate the EU's financial outlook for 2014 to 2020, although this put her at odds with recipient countries who faced a reduction in economic development funds. Merkel traces the origins of Brexit to 2005, when Cameron promised to remove conservative MPs from the European People's Party because of his pro-European stance. She recalls Cameron's pledge in 2013 to hold a referendum on EU membership if he is re-elected prime minister, writing that “he himself was in favor of remaining, but he was trying to win votes skeptics.” The former chancellor sees Boris Johnson's role as crucial in the referendum result: “Boris Johnson, one of his most influential competitors in the power struggle for leadership of the Conservative Party, decided, against the Cameron's hope, to support the UK's exit from the UK. The EU in the 2016 referendum campaign. “This gave a decisive boost to the campaign of opponents of the EU. They won.” The former chancellor highlighted the importance of Boris Johnson's role in Brexit. Getty In her memoir, Merkel reveals she was “tormented” by the question of whether she could have made more concessions to keep Britain in the EU. “After the referendum I was tormented by the question of whether I should have made even more concessions to the UK to allow them to remain in the community,” she writes. However, she ultimately concluded that Britain's departure was inevitable given the political climate. “I came to the conclusion that, given the political developments taking place in the country at the time, there would have been no reasonable way of preventing the UK from leaving the EU as a 'stranger.” She expressed hope that the two sides could maintain “mutual appreciation” and find ways to reach a “harmonious agreement” on important issues.

