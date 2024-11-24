Türkiye's Erdogan to discuss latest developments in Russia-Ukraine war with NATO's Rutte Firstpost





Russia struck Ukraine with a new medium-range hypersonic ballistic missile on Thursday in response to kyiv's use of U.S. and British missiles against Russia, marking an escalation in the war that began when Moscow launched an invasion large scale of its neighbor in February 2022. Learn more

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will discuss the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine war with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during his visit to Ankara on Monday, a Turkish official said on Sunday. Russia struck Ukraine with a new medium-range hypersonic ballistic missile on Thursday in response to kyiv's use of U.S. and British missiles against Russia, marking an escalation in the war that began when Moscow launched an invasion large scale of its neighbor in February 2022. NATO member Turkey, which has condemned the Russian invasion, says it supports Ukraine's territorial integrity and has provided military support to kyiv. But Turkey, a Black Sea neighbor of Russia and Ukraine, also opposes Western sanctions against Moscow, with which it shares important defense, energy and tourism ties. On Wednesday, Erdogan opposed the U.S. decision to allow Ukraine to use long-range missiles to attack Russia's interior, saying it would further escalate the conflict, according to a statement shared by his office. Moscow says that by giving Ukraine the green light to fire Western missiles deep into Russia, the United States and its allies are entering into a direct conflict with Russia. On Tuesday, Putin approved policy changes that lowered the threshold for Russia to use nuclear weapons in response to an attack with conventional weapons. During their talks on Monday, Erdogan and Rutte will also discuss removing defense acquisition obstacles between NATO allies and the military alliance's joint fight against terrorism, the official said Turkish.

