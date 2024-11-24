List of assets of Bobby-Surya and Edy-Hasan who participate in the North Sumatra gubernatorial election









While – The 2024 North Sumatra gubernatorial election brings together two pairs of candidates, namely Bobby Nasution-Surya and Edy Rahmayadi-Hasan Basri Sagala. Here is a list of the strengths of the four people who will lead North Sumatra for the next 5 years. Bobby is partnered with Surya in the 2024 North Sumatra gubernatorial election and is number 1. Both are supported by Gerindra, Golkar, NasDem, Democrat, PAN, PKB, PKS, Perindo, PPP and PSI. Meanwhile, Edy, who is associated with Hasan Basri Sagala, is number 2. Both are supported by PDIP, Hanura, Labor Party, PKN, Ummat Party and Gelora Party. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Based on the State Administrators' Wealth Report (LHKPN) released by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), Bobby has assets of IDR 57.5 billion. These assets are part of Bobby's report as Mayor of Medan periodically in 2023. “TOTAL PROPERTY (II-III) IDR 57,552,729,408,” was written on Bobby Nasution's LHKPN KPK which was seen on Saturday (11/23/2024). The assets consist of 9 lands and buildings with a total value of IDR 40.3 billion. The land and buildings are located in South Jakarta, Deli Serdang, Medan and Surakarta. Bobby owns 7 cars worth IDR 1.3 billion and does not own a motorcycle. Bobby himself holds securities worth IDR 10.5 billion. President Joko Widodo's son-in-law (Jokowi) also has cash and equivalents of IDR 6.8 billion. Meanwhile, Bobby has a debt of IDR 1.5 billion. Just like Bobby, his deputy Surya's assets are also reported periodically as Regent of Asahan in 2023. Surya reports that he has assets of IDR 4.4 billion. Surya's assets consist of 7 lands and buildings worth IDR 3.4 billion. The land and buildings are distributed in Medan City, Asahan Regency and Batu Bara Regency. Surya also reported that he owns 3 cars and 4 motorcycles worth IDR 364.6 million. Apart from this, Surya owns other movable assets amounting to IDR 82 million. The inactive Regent of Asahan stated that he had cash and cash equivalents amounting to IDR 570.6 million. Surya said he had no debt. Meanwhile, Edy Rahmayadi has assets of IDR 16.6 billion. Edy said these assets would run in the North Sumatra gubernatorial election in 2024. “TOTAL PROPERTY (II-III) IDR 16,639,547,242,” was written on KPK LHKPN by Edy Rahmayadi. In the wealth report, Edy owns 11 lands and buildings worth IDR 13 billion. The 11 lands and buildings are distributed across the cities of Medan, Binjai, Bogor and Deli Serdang Regency. Apart from this, Edy owns 1 Lexus Jeep and Toyota Jeep worth IDR 725.8 million. Edy also owns other movable assets amounting to IDR 189 million. Edy said it has cash and equivalents worth IDR 2.6 billion. Edy himself has no debt. Meanwhile, Hasan Basri Sagala, who is Edy's representative, has assets of IDR 3.4 billion. The assets consist of 2 lands and buildings in South Jakarta worth IDR 1.8 billion. Hasan also said that he only owned one motorcycle worth IDR 5 million and other movable property worth IDR 95 million. Hasan said it has cash and cash equivalents of IDR 1.5 billion without any debt. (mjy/mjy)

