Politics
Biden met three times with the leader of the genocidal regime
By Terence P. JeffreyDaily Caller News Foundation | November 20, 2024
President Joe Biden met last week for the third time with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the leader of a regime that the Biden administration's own administration has repeatedly said is engaging in genocide.
No statement from the White House regarding any of these three meetings indicates that Biden specifically raised genocide as an issue with Xi.
The day before Biden's inauguration, as this article has previously noted, then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared that the People's Republic of China was engaging in genocide against the Uyghur people in the Xinjiang region of China.
[A]“After careful consideration of the available facts, I have determined that the PRC, under the direction and control of the CCP, committed genocide against the predominantly Muslim Uyghurs and other ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang.” , Pompeo said. I believe this genocide is underway and we are witnessing a systematic attempt to destroy the Uyghurs by the Chinese party-state.
The United States has worked exhaustively to shine a light on what the Communist Party and General Secretary Xi Jinping wish to keep hidden through obfuscation, propaganda and coercion, he said.
Two months later, Biden's State Department released its report on human rights in China in 2020. Genocide and crimes against humanity took place during the year against the Uyghurs, predominantly Muslim, and other ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang, it says.
These crimes continue, the State Department said.
In April 2022, the Biden State Department released its report on human rights in China in 2021. It reiterated that [g]Enocide and crimes against humanity are occurring in Xinjiang.
In November 2022, Biden held his first summit with Xi in Bali, Indonesia.
I'm really happy to be able to see you again in person, Biden told Xi in a public speech at the summit's opening. We spent a lot of time together back when we were both vice presidents, and it's just great to see you.
Biden also expressed gratitude to the leader of a genocidal regime for congratulating him on his election. You were kind enough to call me to congratulate me, and I congratulate you too, Biden told Xi.
So, President Xi, I look forward to the continuation of the open and honest dialogue that we have always had, Biden said.
A report of that meeting released by the White House after it ended mentioned that Xinjiang had been a problem, but it did not specifically cite the genocide taking place there. President Biden raised concerns about the PRC's practices in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, as well as human rights in general, according to the statement.
Four months later, in March 2023, the State Department released its report on human rights in China in 2022. It once again cited the [g]enocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang.
In November 2023, Biden and Xi held their second summit in Woodside, California.
Well, Mr. President, it's good to see you again, Biden told Xi at the start of the summit.
And welcoming you to the United States is a great honor and pleasure, Biden said.
The White House statement noted that Biden once again mentioned Xinjiang and human rights violations, but he did not specifically cite genocide. Biden raised concerns about human rights abuses in the PRC, including in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, according to the statement.
Five months later, the State Department released its report on human rights in China in 2023. Its first sentence read: Genocide and crimes against humanity took place during the year in China against predominantly Muslim Uyghurs and members of ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang.
This November 16, Biden met with Xi in Lima, Peru. It's good to see and see you all again, Biden told Xi in his opening public statement. You know, a year ago we met at the Woodside Summit in San Francisco. And I'm very proud of the progress we've both made together.
In the communiqué issued by the White House after this summit, there was a vague reference to human rights but not to genocide. The president emphasized the importance of human rights and the responsibility of all nations to uphold their human rights commitments, the statement said.
From January 2021, the month of Biden's inauguration, through September 2024, the latest month for which figures are available from the Census Bureau, the United States imported approximately $1.79 trillion in goods from China while recording a bilateral trade deficit of around $1.23 trillion.
Former President Donald Trump said in a February interview with Fox News that if elected to another term, he would seek to impose tariffs on Chinese imports that could exceed 60%.
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, whom President-elect Trump has now named secretary of state, sent a message on X in August. Communist China got away with a widespread campaign of evil, he said. From committing acts of genocide against religious and ethnic groups, to initiating forced sterilizations and abortions, to dominating crucial minerals and technologies and impeding the sovereignty of several regional partners, The United States will not tolerate these practices.
Rubio now has the opportunity to steer U.S. China policy in the right direction.
Terence P. Jeffrey is an investigative editor for the Daily Caller News Foundation.
