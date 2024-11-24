Islamabad locked down ahead of protests demanding release of ex-PM Imran Khan





Highways leading to Islamabad have been blocked, as Imran Khan's supporters are expected to approach the city, which was also closed in October. (archive photo) Photo: AFP / FAROOQ NAEEM

Pakistan's capital has been placed under security lockdown ahead of protests by supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, calling for his release.

Highways leading to Islamabad through which Khan's supporters, led by members of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, are expected to approach the city and gather near parliament on Sunday (local time), have been blocked.

Most of the city's main roads were also blocked by the government with shipping containers and large contingents of police and paramilitaries were deployed in riot gear, while mobile phone services were suspended.

Gatherings of all kinds have been banned under legal provisions, Islamabad Police said in a statement.

Global internet watchdog NetBlocks said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that live measurements showed WhatsApp messaging services had been restricted before the protests.

A key aide to Khan, Ali Amin Gandapur, who is the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and is expected to lead the largest convoy to Islamabad, called on people to gather near the entrance to the red zone of the town, known as “D Chowk”.

Islamabad's Red Zone is home to the country's Parliament building, important government facilities, as well as embassies and offices of foreign institutions.

“Khan called on us to stay there until all our demands are met,” he said in a video message on Saturday.

The PTI's demands include the release of all its leaders, including Khan, as well as the resignation of the current government over what it considers rigged elections this year.

Khan has been in prison since August last year and, since being removed from power by Parliament in 2022, faces a number of charges ranging from corruption to inciting violence.

He and his party deny all accusations.

“These constant protests are destroying the economy and creating instability… we want political leaders to sit down together and resolve these issues,” said Muhammad Asif, 35, an Islamabad resident outside a closed market.

The latest PTI protest in Islamabad in early October turned violent, with a police officer killed, dozens of security officers injured and protesters arrested. Both camps accused each other of instigating the clashes.

-Reuters

