Angela Merkel sensationally calls Brexit a 'humiliation' in scathing new speech | Politics | News





Excerpts from her upcoming book reveal that Angela Merkel saw Brexit as a humiliation for other EU members. The former German chancellor played a mediating role in the years leading up to Brexit, using her influence to try to help David Cameron secure the concessions he believed he needed to convince his party and the British people that Brexit The future of the country was within the union. She writes: I tried as much as possible to help David Cameron. He insisted on a seven-year EU budget, which would at least show no growth compared to the previous one, but would include plans to increase spending on research and innovation. This was an attack on all the recipient countries who received more money from the EU budget than they contributed and who would now have less money for their economic development. Merkel believes the roots of the referendum go back to 2005, when a young David Cameron promised, as part of his Conservative leadership campaign, to leave the European People's Party because it was too pro-European.

She said: Seven years later, in January 2013, he announced in a speech that if he won the next general election and was re-elected Prime Minister, a referendum would be held on the UK's membership of the EU during the first period. half of the following parliamentary session. He himself is in favor of maintaining it, but he is trying to win the votes of skeptics. Thanks to this promise, he managed to emerge victorious in the elections of May 7, 2015, but his rivals within the party did not leave him in peace; on the contrary. The former chancellor believes that the intervention of Boris Johnson, who ultimately gave his support and political weight to the Brexit campaign, was crucial in deciding the outcome of the election. She said: Boris Johnson, one of his most influential competitors in the power struggle for leadership of the Conservative Party, decided, against Cameron's hopes, to support the UK's exit from the EU during the 2016 referendum campaign.

This gave the campaign of opponents of the EU a decisive boost. They prevailed. Mrs Merkel reveals the torment she faced over whether she could have done more to prevent it. She reflected: I came to the conclusion that, given the political developments taking place in the country at the time, there would have been no reasonable way for me to prevent the United Kingdom from leaving the European Union as a foreigner. Even with the best political will, the mistakes of the past could not be repaired; it was a bitter lesson. So all I was left with was the hope that the UK and EU would maintain a sense of mutual appreciation and that, when it came to important issues, they would find ways and means to engage in dialogue leading to a harmonious agreement.

