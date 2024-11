The Haaretz newspaper called the move another step in Netanyahu's journey to dismantle Israeli democracy.

Israel approved a resolution to cut ties with Israeli newspaper Haaretz and ban government funding agencies from communicating or placing advertisements with the newspaper. The government said its decision was due to numerous articles that undermined the legitimacy of the State of Israel and its right to self-defense, and in particular the remarks made in London by the editor of Haaretz , Amos Schocken, who support terrorism and call for sanctions against the government, Haaretz reported on Sunday. The left-wing outlet added that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved the decision, which was not on the government's agenda for the weekly cabinet meeting. In response to this decision, Haaretz said that it was an opportunistic resolution to boycott Haaretz, which was adopted at today's government meeting without any legal oversight. [and] another step in Netanyahu's journey to dismantle Israeli democracy. Like his friends [Russian President Vladimir] Poutine, [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan and [Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor] Orban, Netanyahu tries to silence a critical and independent newspaper. Haaretz will not back down and turn into a government pamphlet publishing messages approved by the government and its leader, the outlet added. Haaretz columnist Gideon Levy told Al Jazeera that government sanctions against the outlet send a very bad message, both politically and morally. Many see it [Haaretz] as the only newspaper in Israel because, above all [in] During this war, almost all media outlets completely went along with the government and military's narrative, and failed to show Israelis what was happening in Gaza, he said. The dispute between the government and the organization intensified last month at a conference in London, where publisher Schocken said Netanyahu's government did not care about imposing a cruel apartheid regime on the Palestinian population. He rejects the costs incurred by both sides in defending settlements while fighting Palestinian freedom fighters whom Israel labels terrorists, he added. Following Israeli public outcry over the comments, Schocken said his mention of Palestinian freedom fighters did not mean Hamas. However, Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi, who proposed sanctioning the media outlet, launched a new campaign against Haaretz, calling for a boycott of the newspaper. Last year, Karhi contacted Israel's cabinet secretary with a draft resolution to suspend all subscriptions to Haaretz by state employees, including the military. Israel has cracked down on the media as the war continues and has killed dozens of Palestinian journalists in Gaza, including Al Jazeera's Ismail al-Ghoul, Rami al-Rifi, Samir Abudaqa and Hamza Dahdouh. Several other Al Jazeera journalists were threatened by Israel and the channel was forced to close its bureaus in Israel and the occupied West Bank.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/11/24/israel-sanctions-haaretz-due-to-articles-that-hurt-israeli-state

