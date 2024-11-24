What Chuck Woolery said about Donald Trump and COVID





Chuck Woolery, host of iconic game shows such as Love Connection and Wheel of Fortune and later conservative podcast host who supported Donald Trump, has died at the age of 83.

His podcast co-host, Mark Young, confirmed Sunday that Woolery died at his home in Texas with his wife, Kristen, by his side.

Known for his quick wit and signature “two and two,” Woolery hosted several must-see television shows, earning an Emmy nomination in 1978 and a place in the American Game Show Hall of Fame in 2007. He began his career as the first host of Wheel of Fortune in 1975, later making Love Connection a pop culture phenomenon during its 11-season run.

Woolery also dabbled in music, achieving Top 40 success with his band The Avant-Garde before moving to television. He is survived by his wife and three children. Young described him as a “dear friend and brother” who lived his life with faith and passion.

Chuck Woolery in Beverly Hills, California on March 19, 2024. Woolery was a strong Trump supporter on his Blunt Force Truth podcast, which he co-hosted with Young since 2014.

Woolery was a strong Trump supporter on his Blunt Force Truth podcast, which he co-hosted with Young since 2014.

In a 2017 interview with The New York Times, he described himself as a “conservative libertarian and constitutionalist.”

“At first, I wasn’t a Trump supporter,” he told the Times. “But I ended up joining out of fear of losing the Constitution completely, out of fear of going down this hypersocialist path. I asked myself, 'How bad can Trump be?'” Of course, “It was a big gamble on the unknown. But no one can change Washington from the inside. We think both Republicans and Democrats have betrayed the Americans.”

In a tweet in 2019, Woolery wrote on Twitter, now called X, that supporting Trump had destroyed his career.

“Yes, I pretty much destroyed my career by openly supporting Trump and letting everyone know I'm a conservative. It's painful sometimes, but it's true. After all, it's said and done. It was my choice, and I can live with it. I would do it all again.”

What Chuck Woolery said about COVID-19

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Woolery sparked controversy by accusing institutions, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and doctors of lying about the virus for political purposes.

In a July 2020 tweet reposted by Trump, Woolery wrote: “The most outrageous lies are the ones about COVID-19. »

“Everyone is lying. The CDC, the media, the Democrats, our doctors, not all but most, who we are told to trust. I think it's all about the election and keeping the economy from come back, which is a question of elections I'm tired of it.

Days later, Woolery announced that his son had contracted COVID, softening his tone to acknowledge the reality of the virus. “COVID-19 is real and it’s here,” he tweeted before deleting his account. His account was later restored.

Woolery later clarified that he never called the virus itself a hoax, but maintained that the public had been misled about the response.

In a July 2020 episode of his podcast, he suggested that the pandemic was being “weaponized” politically, citing as evidence an appearance on Laura Ingraham's Fox News show “Two [unnamed] doctors” who said masks were ineffective in preventing the spread of the virus.

