Prabowo is a knight, must be firm against Jokowi's candidates in regional elections

President Prabowo Subianto. Photo: Ricardo/JPNN.com

jpnn.comJAKARTA – Secretary General of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) Hasto Kristiyanto encouraged President Prabowo Subianto to act like a statesman in responding to the 2024 regional elections.

PDIP General Chairman's trusted politician Megawati Soekarnoputri hopes that Prabowo will also act firmly against various parties, including Joko Widodo alias Jokowi, who are trying to intervene or cawe-cawe in the regional electoral process in various regions.

“Pak Prabowo does not need to hesitate if he is to urge Pak Jokowi not to get too involved in this issue (Pilkada 2024, red)”, said Hasto in Central Jakarta, Sunday (11/24/2024).

The Yogyakarta politician fears that Jokowi-style girls will become a burden for Prabowo in leading the Republic of Indonesia.

“Too many deposits are also of great interest to those in power,” Hasto said.

The holder of a doctorate in political science from the University of Defense (Unhan) and the University of Indonesia (UI) stressed that PDIP supports Prabowo in carrying out his duties as head of state . The president, Hasto said, should leave a legacy, including ensuring that the 2024 regional elections in hundreds of regions are held smoothly and democratically.

“We provide our full support to President Prabowo in carrying out his duties and create a legacy as president in his leadership to conduct the regional elections simultaneously and as well as possible,” he said.

According to Hasto, the eighth president of the Republic of Indonesia was a warrior who upheld the oath of office.