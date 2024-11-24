Pakistani minister vows to 'protect Islamabad' as Imran Khan supporters march to capital in protest





Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi pledged on Sunday November 24, 2024 to “protect Islamabad” as thousands of supporters of Imran Khan headed to the capital to organize a demonstration in a context of massive deployment of security forces and restrictions on mobile and Internet services.

The 72-year-old imprisoned former prime minister on November 13 issued a “final call” for nationwide protests on November 24, denouncing what he called a stolen mandate, the unjust arrests of people and the adoption of the 26th Amendment, which he said strengthened a dictatorial regime.

His Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party called on the public to join the march to “break the chains of slavery”.

Mr Naqvi criticized the timing of the protest, saying protesters were using the same route the visiting Belarusian delegation was supposed to pass through.

“If you want to protest, that’s your right, but you know exactly who is coming and you have blocked the roads and caused trouble,” he said.

Meanwhile, the high-level Belarusian delegation, led by Foreign Minister Maksim Ryzinkov, arrived ahead of President Alexander Lukashenko's official visit to Pakistan.

The delegation, made up of eight ministers and 43 business leaders, was received by Mr. Naqvi.

President Lukashenko is expected to arrive in Islamabad on Monday, November 25, 2024. He will hold talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the country's army chief of staff.

Important agreements are expected to be signed during this visit to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, an official source said.

Before receiving the delegation, the minister visited D-Chowk, where Khan's party was planning to stage a sit-in. D-Chowk is located close to several important government buildings: the Presidency, the Prime Minister's Office, Parliament and the Supreme Court. Rangers, along with police and border police, were deployed to monitor the area.

Speaking to the media, Mr Naqvi said the government had been forced to take strict security measures. “One option is to let them come and paralyze Islamabad. The other option is to protect Islamabad,” he said, adding that those marching towards D-Chowk would risk arrest.

Mr Naqvi argued that the blockages were not as severe as last time and that the government was trying to provide as much relief as possible to those who were inconvenienced.

“The area where they (PTI) called for protest is a protected area of ​​Islamabad, monitored by the IG (Inspector General) and DIG (Deputy Inspector General), Naqvi said.

He also said mobile services were still operational although the internet had been cut in some areas.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Atta Tarar said some roads in the city were closed, while others remained open. Those responsible for shutting down the city are the PTI, he said.

The government has announced a public holiday for educational institutions in Islamabad due to road blockages.

Meanwhile, Khan's supporters were still far from the capital and it was unclear when they would arrive at their destination.

The federal government took several measures to block the protest, including deploying large security forces, sealing main roads and erecting barriers around the capital.

Containers have been placed across the capital, including along the Srinagar Expressway, GT Road and the Expressway, restricting access to strategic areas like D-Chowk, Islamabad Airport and Point A-11 from New Margalla Road.

Earlier in the day, a convoy led by Khan's wife Bushra Bibi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur left Peshawar for Islamabad.

Geo News reported that Bibi was part of the convoy that started from Peshawar, but the KP chief minister led the protest. It was said that Bibi would not participate in the demonstration.

KP government spokesperson Muhammad Ali Saif said all arrangements have been made to remove obstacles. He claimed that last night, police opened fire on the anti-barricade device and attempted to set it on fire, but PTI supporters foiled the arson attempt.

He also said the government still had time to respond to his demands, warning that there could be a situation like in Bangladesh, where a mass protest led by students toppled the long-standing government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August.

Khan's party shared photos and videos of various groups leaving from different cities for Islamabad to participate in the protest.

In the national capital, police took no chances to let anyone enter the city and arrested around 16 protesters from Rawalpindi's Faizabad area as they tried to enter Islamabad.

Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly and PTI chief Omar Ayub Khan said their aim was to reach the capital.

“Convoys from Abbottabad and Mansehra will also travel with us,” he said, adding that their mission is to free the PTI founder.

Meanwhile, Internet tracking monitor Netblocks said that WhatsApp backends have been restricted in Pakistan.

The Interior Ministry stressed that as per court orders, no demonstrations or sit-ins will be allowed in Islamabad and any attempt to disturb public order will be subject to legal action.

Khan, in a statement, urged the masses to unite for the protest, terming it a movement for freedom and justice.

The federal government has warned against any illegal protests, saying no one will be allowed to hold a protest in violation of court orders, and legal action will be taken against any violators.

Additionally, Pakistan Railways has suspended all train services between Lahore, Rawalpindi and Peshawar in light of the ongoing PTI protest, according to the Express Tribune newspaper.

Public transport, including metro and bus services in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, were disrupted and all bus terminals in Faizabad, connecting the twin cities, were barricaded.

Section 144, which prohibits gatherings of individuals, has been in force in Islamabad since November 18.

Khan, 72, has been implicated in dozens of cases since his government was ousted in a no-confidence motion in 2022. He has been incarcerated in Rawalpindi's Adiala prison since last year and faces, according to his gone, to more than 200 cases; has been granted bail in some of them, convicted in others, and hearings continue for others.

Khan's party won the highest number of seats in the February general elections, despite running as an independent, as the party was denied an election symbol and the PTI chief has previously claimed that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and its coalition partners, including the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), had stolen the mandate to seize power at the federal level.

Published – November 25, 2024 at 01:30 IST

