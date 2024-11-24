Protests around the world for Imran Khan and Pakistan NRK Urix Foreign news and documentaries





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his PTI party have asked people to march in the capital in a final call for democracy and justice.

Government authorities responded by closing roads leading to the capital Islamabad, cutting off parts of the internet and blocking social media, and deploying police and military forces on the streets.

Vegans are closed, everything is barricaded. Large containers block vegans and police are everywhere, says Qamar Cheema, director of the Islamabad-based think tank Sanober Institute.

Roads around the capital Islamabad were blocked ahead of protests demanding the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier this week, the government wrote on X, which is otherwise blocked in the country, that parts of the internet would be shut down. Bluesky is also blocked.

NetBlocks, which tracks internet censorship and restrictions, reports a sharp drop in activity on WhatsApp in Pakistan before the protests.

The latest PTI protest in Islamabad turned violent. A police officer was killed and several demonstrators imprisoned.

Despite obstacles from the government and the army, people flocked to the capital to demonstrate.

Khan has been imprisoned since August last year and faces several corruption charges. According to himself and several experts and activists, these measures are politically motivated.

The PTI is banned and its speeches are not broadcast on television.

Nevertheless, he enjoys great support among the people and the PTI received the majority of votes in the February elections this year. Many pointed the finger at electoral fraud and military interference while his opponent nevertheless declared victory. Several PTI members were arrested before the elections.

Convoy en route to Islamabad.

However, Cheema believes that the PTI will have difficulty mobilizing as many people as necessary.

People really consider him the only pure politician in the country. But people too are fed up and the PTI has been asking them to protest for a long time. Demonstrating is expensive and the authorities can repress these demonstrations, he says.

Qamar Cheema is an analyst and director of the think tank Sanober Institute in Islamabad.

Since February, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his government have introduced a series of legislative changes that increase their power over the justice system and give the military more latitude to shoot civilians.

Today's protest is being called a final rally against the government.

I think we are seeing that the PTI is starting to lose hope that Khan will be released, says Cheema.

Demonstrations around the world

It is not only in Pakistani cities that PTI supporters are demonstrating today.

Protests were announced on social media in cities around the world. Several met

Protesters in front of Donald Trump's house in Florida.

In Oslo, supporters of Imran Khan gather on June 7 Square to show their support. There is Aimen Mir, activist and deputy leader of the Insaf organization.

It is clear that he has won many hearts and sympathies across the world. You don’t always see a person at the top giving up a life of luxury to return home and fight for a better Pakistan. But he did it, she said.

Power belongs to the people

Mir considers Pakistan an open prison.

Today's protest aims to show our support for the people and to show that we do not agree with the government and the army. Especially because we have friends and family there, she says.

Aimen Mir of the Insaf organization is among those who want Khan's release and the return of power to Pakistan.

In recent days she has been in contact via WhatsApp with a couple who may have used a VPN, but she has now lost contact.

Nevertheless, it is good to know that other Pakistanis around the world are protesting today for the same cause.

It is as if power today belonged to the people. Nothing seems more important than showing solidarity, she says.

