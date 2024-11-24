Turkish opposition leader rules out negotiations on new constitution





Talks on drafting a new constitution could hit a roadblock, with the main opposition leader suggesting his party could only join the effort if it wins the next general election. The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) is seeking consensus among parties and the public to replace the coup-era Constitution with a civilian Constitution. The leader of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), Zgr Zel, said on Sunday that a new constitution was indeed necessary, but that he would only do so after the current administration changes. President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has repeatedly called for a new constitution, and Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmu has worked with various parties, including the CHP, to get their input in developing a road map for a new project. zel, who met Erdoan several times as ties between the AKP and CHP softened after local elections in March, said they were ready to bring Trkiye into the new century of the republic with a new constitution which will be approved by 95% of the population. and will be egalitarian. Speaking at an event in the capital Ankara, Zel said a social contract was needed, but we must first replace this government. The CHP hopes to defeat Erdoan's party in 2028 after repeatedly failing to oust him in consecutive elections. We need a constitution that will not be approved by 51% but by 95%, he said, referring to the votes usually received by the ruling party. The results of the municipal elections, where he won several AKP strongholds, have encouraged the CHP for the upcoming general elections, although Zel had earlier declared that he would not run for president, unlike his predecessor Kemal Kldarolu. The government has been working for more than a decade to revise the Constitution, which came into force in 1982 following a military coup that led to the detention of hundreds of thousands of people, as well as mass trials, torture and executions. This still represents a dark period in Turkish political history. The AKP party has a detailed draft prepared by a scientific council during the pandemic, which it hopes to submit to Parliament. The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), an ally of the AK Party, also has a draft constitution comprising more than 100 articles. At least 400 lawmakers must ratify a new draft constitution in Parliament. Any result above 360 ​​votes would allow a referendum, allowing the people to decide.

