Ek hain toh safe haini is the mind behind Maharashtra Assembly election victory, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the celebration of the BJP's victory in the Maharashtra Assembly and multi-poll elections, at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on November 23, 2024. | Photo credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the victory won by the BJP and its allies in Maharashtra and substantial victories in bypolls in several states as a victory for unity and the spirit behind the slogan. there is one, so it's sure (United we stay safe).

The slogan, coined by Prime Minister Modi just before the campaign for the Maharashtra Assembly began, referred to the BJP's call against vote fragmentation on the basis of caste, which cost the party dearly, as well as the opposition's narrative that the BJP wanted an overwhelming majority in the Lok Sabha polls to bring sweeping changes to the Constitution.

Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Live Coverage

The people of Maharashtra have loudly affirmed the spirit behind if it is one, then it sure is. This slogan defeated those who sought to divide society into castes, religions and languages, and meted out punishments to those who sought to divide society. This is a strong attack on the Congress and its ecosystem that wants to divide society, he said while addressing BJP workers at the party headquarters after Saturday's results.

It is a victory for scythe cannon (development), good governance, true social justice and the defeat of lies, trickery and betrayal. The forces of division, negative politics and dynasticism have been defeated, he added, attributing the NDA's victory to the support of women, youth and farmers.

In a scathing attack on the Congress, he said the opposition party and the Gandhi family had, in their lust for power, broken the spirit of the panthe nirpekshta (treating all faiths equally) which was enshrined in the Constitution. They have espoused a false secularism and destroyed the tradition of panthe nirpekshtasowing the seeds of appeasement and betrayal of the Constituent Assembly of India. They betrayed the Constitution, he said.

Mr. Modi said the Congress had betrayed even the Supreme Court for its appeasement policy, and the Waqf Act was a prime example. The Constitution does not provide room for the Waqf Act, but the Congress enacted it for appeasement purposes to save their vote bank, he said. The NDA government at the Center has proposed several amendments to the Waqf Act and the bill is now before a joint committee of Parliament.

A large part of the campaign in Maharashtra has been the Maha Vikas Aghadis' opposition to several projects in the state and in the capital Mumbai, including a proposed redevelopment of Dharavi by the Adani Group. The Prime Minister, without mentioning names, said the Congress' urban naxalism was a danger to the country as the remote control was located outside the country. The young and professional classes need to understand the reality of Congress, he said.

The poor and middle classes in urban areas have all placed their trust in the BJP and given a clear message. They want a modern India of world-class cities and have rejected the development hurdles presented, be it metro projects, electric buses, coastal roads, airports, sanitation, etc., he declared.

The other big message of the mandate, he said, was that in the entire country, only one Constitution, that of India, framed by BR Ambedkar, was acceptable. Anyone, overtly or covertly, talking about two Constitutions will be rejected by the people, he said, referring to the efforts of the newly sworn-in Jammu and Kashmir government to pass a resolution to restore Article 370 , calling it an insult to the Constitution. No power on earth can bring back Article 370. This Maharashtra poll has exposed the hypocrisy of the MVA and INDIA bloc, he said.

NDA is working for the country and to make India viksit: PM Modi

He said the people had addressed the betrayal of the Shiv Sena (UBT) by breaking its alliance with the BJP in 2019, and the Congress, the ally of the Shiv Sena (UBT), had exposed the inorganic nature of the alliance by never praising Shiv Sena founder Bal. Thackeray or RSS ideologue VD Savarkar through these years.