Column by Paul McLennan MSP: Brexit is 'an elephant in the room'

Residents across the county will have opportunities in wards for old-fashioned one-on-one political discussions as East Lothian SNP councilors reach out to hear voters' views at events. listen face to face. For our country's exporters, farmers, health workers, academics, small businesses and the hospitality sector, Labour's indefensible denial of the long-term economic damage of Brexit is the elephant in the room. Chancellor Rachel Reeves is unhappy with economic growth since Labor came to power, but only Labor is to blame for a Budget that is failing everyone from pensioners to exporters worth millions of pounds. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey knows Brexit has undermined the economy. Highlighting the consequences of leaving the EU and the impact of customs checks on trade, Mr Bailey said the UK must rebuild its relationship with the EU while respecting the decision of the British people. I'm calling Bailey out on this because, to put it bluntly, Brexit isn't us. Voters chose their side in a democratic referendum and it was not Britain that voted to leave, but England and Wales; by a two-thirds majority, Scotland voted to retain it. Northern Ireland voted narrower, only to be betrayed by Boris Johnson's cavalier and lying promises. Keir Starmer wants deeper cooperation with the EU, but the Conservatives' hard Brexit he is implementing allows only modest adjustments. Because Labor refuses to take the quickest route to softening Brexit by re-entering the customs union and the single market, Starmer's timid tinkering will not be enough. Former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney warned in 2016 that Brexit would harm the economy, later reminding the public: We said this was going to happen…the capacity of the economy would fall due to Brexit and this would add to inflationary pressures. inflation followed at higher rates than in the EU as a whole. Brexit supporters wanted Carney removed, with Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg calling Carney the enemy of Brexit…consistently getting the post-EU referendum economy wrong. I am not a university-trained economist but, in the choice between Rees-Mogg and Carney, I will support Mr Carney. According to a recent Believe in Scotland poll, 68 per cent of voters who think an independent Scotland should rejoin the EU would also do so. Another 2024 poll predicted a clear Yes victory if it was certain that Scotland would join the EU. As flag-waving Brexit supporters dragged us out of the EU almost five years ago, SNP MEP Alyn Smith asked the European Parliament: Leave the lights on so Scotland can go back at her home.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eastlothiancourier.com/opinion/24733553.paul-mclennan-msp-column-brexit-elephant-room/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos