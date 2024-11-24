US Navy Afloat Accident Rate Reaches 10-Year High, Led by MSC





The United States Naval Safety Command released its accident figures for fiscal year 2024, and the report shows an increasing rate of serious accidents across the fleet. The number of Class A afloat accidents – accidents resulting in death, permanent disability or property damage of more than $2.5 million – reached a decade high, led by accidents in the fleet of surface and an increase in the number of casualties within the military maritime transport command. Certainly, statistics suggest that the Navy loses far fewer personnel at sea than on land. The average Class A accident rate is several times higher on land, where motor vehicle accidents claim the lives of approximately 40 sailors per year – the majority being motorcycle accidents. (On average, operating a motorcycle off-duty is the most dangerous activity in the Navy.) Although less dangerous on average than driving a car, taking to the sea nevertheless involves risks. The rate of afloat accidents has been above average over the past three years: there were eight incidents in 2022, eight in 2023 and a record ten incidents in 2024. Major accidents of the year include the loss of two Navy SEALs at sea off Yemen in January; two other man overboard incidents; an electrocution accident on a submarine in May; an LCAC collision; and four material casualties on board the MSC sealift vessels which, although serious, did not result in any injuries to crew members. The increase in the number of accidents at MSC explains the sudden increase in the number of victims. The division has reported no Class A accidents in seven of the past nine years, but the tally rose to four in 2024. Those incidents included a Nov. 15 fueling accident in progress involving the tanker USNS . Great Horn on September 23, an equipment accident in progress off San Diego on August 1, and a flooding accident on January 21. The risk of ongoing losses may be reduced somewhat next year, as the Military Sealift Command plans to sideline 17 ships due to crew shortages. The plan was signed on October 30 and confirmed to the press three weeks later. MSC crew members currently employed on inactive ships will be reassigned to fill gaps in the rest of the fleet; with an expected 95% billet fill rate and fewer ships at sea, the risk of accidents afloat at MSC could be reduced by the end of FY 2025.

