Narendra Modi praises Indian youth for helping elderly citizens protect themselves from cyber fraud | Indeblooms





Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi urged the youth of the country to come forward and help elderly citizens protect themselves from cyber fraud.

He appreciated the role played by young people in involving older people in the digital revolution. In his speech Mann Ki Baat, the monthly audio show, Modi said, “Young people are also coming forward to engage the elderly in the digital revolution. » He said, “Mahesh from Bhopal has taught many elderly people in his locality how to make payments through mobile phones. These older people had smartphones, but there was no one to tell them how to use them properly. Young people also came forward to save the elderly. the risk of digital arrest. He said older people are most vulnerable to digital arrests and similar crimes. “In such a situation, it is our responsibility to create awareness and help them protect themselves from cyber fraud,” Modi said. “We have to explain to people again and again that there is no provision for digital arrest in the government; it is a blatant lie, a conspiracy to trap people,” he said . “I am happy that our young friends are sensitively participating in this work and motivating others as well,” the Indian Prime Minister said. Last month, in his radio address to the nation, Modi had warned the public against cybercriminals who were using 'digital arrests' to deceive people. Highlighting the seriousness of the problem, he urged citizens to adopt a “wait, think and act” approach to such scams. The term “digital arrest” describes a cybercrime in which fraudsters pose as law enforcement officials and threaten victims with arrest unless they pay a certain amount. Reports of this scam are increasing across the country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiablooms.com/news-details/N/101175/narendra-modi-lauds-indian-youths-for-helping-elderly-citizens-to-stay-safe-from-cyber-fraud.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos