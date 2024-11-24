Maharashtra polls: Enter politics to advance growth agenda, PM Modi urges youth | News from India





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged young people, especially those without family background in politics, to enter the political arena and participate in national development, reiterating an appeal he made after the landslide victory of BJP-led Mahayuti in Maharashtra Assembly elections. SATURDAY.

In the 116th episode of his monthly radio show “Mann Ki Baat”, Modi, while urging the youth to take up politics, invited them to participate in the “ Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue ', which will be held on January 11 and 12 in Delhi.

“You may recall that from the ramparts of the Red Fort, I urged young people to take up politics, none of whose family members, or even their entire family, had a political background,” said said the Prime Minister, adding that to connect one million of these young people in political matters, many campaigns and special initiatives, including dialogue, will be carried out in the country.

To mark NCC Day, the Prime Minister shared his experience as a cadet of the National Cadet Corps. “I was an NCC cadet myself, so I can confidently say that the experience I gained from that was invaluable to me. The NCC instills a spirit of discipline, leadership and service in the youth,” he said.

Mentioning that the Young Leaders' Dialogue will coincide with the 162nd birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, the Prime Minister said, “…This time it will be celebrated in a very special way. On this occasion, a 'maha kumbh' of young minds will be held at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi on January 11 and 12. Millions of young people from all over India will participate. He added that 2,000 young people, selected from villages, from. neighborhoods, districts and states, will come together during the event.

“Experts from the country and abroad” will participate in the dialogue, he said.

“Young people will have the opportunity to present their ideas directly to us,” the Prime Minister said.

Citing examples of young people helping elderly people obtain digital life certificates and raising awareness about cybercrimes like 'digital arrest', he said: “We have to explain again and again to people that there is no provision relating to digital arrest in government; digital arrest) is a blatant lie. »

