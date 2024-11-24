Election petition exceeds 600,000 signatures in record time | Politics | News





A petition calling for a general election has passed the 600,000 mark, with thousands signing it every minute. THE start a petition for the general election was launched four days ago, but started gaining huge traction last night as the link started spreading across social media. It now has 600,000 signatories, but it is gaining hundreds every few seconds, according to the live ticker on Parliament's website. It is now the UK's fastest growing petition. British Reform MPs are calling on voters to sign it to show their anger at Keir Starmers' government.

Deputy Leader Richard Tice said: Let's make this the biggest petition ever in the UK: sign, share and spread the word. MP Rupert Lowe added: Register your discontent, register your anger, register your disgust with this Labor government. “Send a message to Starmer. Sign, share and share again. Other political heavyweights are also circulating the petition, with Nadine Dorries observing just 11 hours ago that it had reached 100,000 signatures quite quickly. Former Conservative MP Mark Jenkinson said: “It appears we are heading towards a parliamentary debate on holding a general election and the current Labor government has gone back on promises it made before the last election. Olympic medalist Sharron Davies MBE also said she had signed it, and Britain's strictest headteacher, Katharine Birbalsingh, observed: Wouldn't it be extraordinary if Parliament were to debate it?

The government is required to respond to all petitions collecting more than 10,000 signatures. Parliament will consider any petition collecting more than 100,000 signatures for debate, but this is not guaranteed. A map showing where support for the petition is strongest reveals the top three constituencies supporting it are Brentwood and Ongar, North Northumberland and Newark, represented by Robert Jenrick. Support is particularly strong in Essex, where support for reforms tends to be highest, and in Lincolnshire. While Birmingham and London constituencies have the lowest proportion of voters supporting the call. 305 members of Keir Starmer's Holborn and St Pancras constituency signed it.

Although the call for a general election is already one of the most supported petitions in parliament's history, it still has a way to go before securing the top spot, as Richard Tice hopes. A petition launched in 2016 calling for the EU referendum to require a qualified majority in order to enact Brexit garnered more than 4 million supporters. In 2017, a petition demanding that Donald Trump not receive a state visit attracted 1.8 million supporters.

