“BJP government is committed to promoting ease of doing business”: PM Modi | News from India





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the BJP government was committed to promoting ease of doing business. Address the ' Odisha Parba 2024 Addressing a conclave in the national capital, Prime Minister Modi said as soon as the new BJP government was formed in Odisha in June, an investment of Rs 45,000 crore was approved within the first 100 days.

“Today, Odisha has its own vision as well as a roadmap that would promote investments and create new employment opportunities. I congratulate Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi ji and his team for their efforts,” said Prime Minister Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Odisha's vast growth and development potential, leveraging its unique advantages, could propel the state to new heights. The Prime Minister also stressed that the government was focused on increasing Odisha's exports and unlocking its urbanization potential. He mentioned the ongoing efforts to build modern, well-connected cities and create opportunities in second-tier cities, particularly in western Odisha, where new infrastructure is expected to drive progress.

On education, Prime Minister Modi described Odisha as a beacon of hope for students across the country, citing the presence of several renowned national and international institutions that position the state as a leader in higher education.

Addressing the cultural heritage of Odisha, it celebrated its rich traditions including the famous Odissi dance, the intricate paintings of Pattachitra and Saura and the exceptional craftsmanship of Sambalpuri, Bomkai and Kotpad textiles. He said preservation and promotion of these art forms would elevate the cultural significance of Odisha and build respect among its people.

PM Modi also highlighted the rich architectural and scientific heritage of Odisha, praising the remarkable craftsmanship of ancient temples like the Sun Temple at Konark, Lingaraj and Mukteshwar. He described these structures as impressive examples of the state's architectural and scientific brilliance.

Recognizing the immense tourism potential of Odisha, the Prime Minister called for multi-dimensional efforts to turn these possibilities into reality. He noted that the central government, alongside Odisha, is dedicated to respecting and preserving the cultural heritage and identity of the state.

Referring to the G20 conference held last year in Odisha, he expressed pride in showing the grandeur of the Sun Temple to leaders and diplomats across the world. Prime Minister Modi also celebrated the recent opening of the four gates and the Ratna Bhandar of the Mahaprabhu Jagannath temple complex.

