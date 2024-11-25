



A Chinese bulk carrier was maneuvering near two submarine cables when they were cut last weekend, and its anchor appeared to have been damaged, according to Danish public radio DR. The bulk carrier Yi Peng 3 was departing from St. Petersburg in the Baltic during the period of two consecutive cable ruptures on 17 and 18 November. Its AIS recording shows that it exhibited unusual course and speed changes at suspicious locations, attracting the attention of authorities. “The ship was at times near both locations when the incidents took place,” police inspector Per Engström told SVT. A Danish navy patrol boat intercepted and followed the Yi Peng 3 while transiting towards the Great Belt, the bulk carrier decided to interrupt its journey to anchor in the Kattegat shortly after. Denmark did not go so far as to say that the Yi Peng 3 had been arrested, but a Danish patrolman was watching him closely. Two other NATO ships – German and Swedish – have joined forces to create a growing government flotilla near the Yi Peng3. Engstrom told SVT that authorities would need evidence of a crime in Swedish waters to justify a detention or boarding, and the available information does not yet meet those standards. “All indications are that the Chinese ship slowed from 6.9 to 3.4 knots around the damaged cables and was in a Russian port before sailing to the Baltic,” said Jacob Kaarsbo, a former chief intelligence analyst. Danish defense team, to media TT this weekend. Yi Peng 3 accompanied by NATO government ships HDMS Hvidbjoernen, Bad Deuben and Poseidon (North Star) DR obtained a photo of the Yi Peng 3 anchor to port, and the media outlet showed the image to several maritime experts to get their thoughts. THE photo shows that the anchor staves are clearly twisted at the ends, one forward and one aft. “They are twisted in different directions, which may very well indicate that one side of the anchor is stuck in something stuck on the bottom or in rocks,” Captain Lars Bo Nielsen told DR. “I’ve never seen an anchor so curved before.” A previous cable and gas pipe rupture in the Baltic in October 2023 was caused by the Chinese ship. NewNew Polar Bear, Chinese authorities have confirmed this. Half of the The polar bear The anchor was recovered near the ruptured gas pipeline: it had been dragged hundreds of kilometers, its butt had torn in two and a fluke had broken. An investigation into the NewNew Polar Bear The incident is still ongoing and Finnish and Estonian authorities have not concluded whether the damage to the anchor was accidental or sabotage. This time, Baltic governments are assuming that the damage to the cable was an act of sabotage. “No one believes that these cables were damaged accidentally. And I don't want to believe the versions that the anchors are to blame,” German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said last Tuesday. “So we have to conclude, without knowing who did this, that this is a hybrid action. And we also have to assume, without knowing of course, that this is sabotage.”

