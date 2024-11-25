Islamabad locked down ahead of protests demanding Imran Khan's release





The Pakistani capital was placed under tight security on Sunday ahead of protests by supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who are demanding his release.

Highways leading to Islamabad were blocked by shipping containers, while the city's main roads were also cordoned off. Police and paramilitary forces, equipped with riot gear, were deployed across the capital and mobile phone services were suspended.

Mr Khan's supporters, led by members of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, were expected to converge on the Parliament building. Islamabad Police issued a statement saying all gatherings were prohibited under existing legal provisions.

Frustration of residents

Residents expressed concern over the political unrest and its impact on the country's stability and economy.

The situation is very serious, said Muhammad Usama, a local resident. This shouldn't happen. This has an impact on the economic situation of our country. There should be political stability in the country. The only option for these parties is to run for office. The conflict between the government and the opposition is having a negative impact on our country and must be resolved.

Another resident, Muhammad Asif, echoed similar concerns. These regular protests are not only destroying our economy but also making the situation of our country unstable which is not a favor to our country at all. We want Pakistan's top political leaders to sit down and find solutions to these problems.

A nation in turmoil

The protests come amid heightened political tensions in Pakistan, where Mr Khan's arrest has intensified divisions between his party, the PTI, and the ruling government. The political crisis has further strained the country's fragile economy, which is struggling with high inflation and currency devaluation.

As the government seeks to crack down on rallies, the growing unrest underscores the challenges Pakistan's leaders face in addressing public grievances and restoring political stability.

