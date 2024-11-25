India to host global cooperative conference for first time, PM Modi to inaugurate it on November 25





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the International Cooperative Alliance Global Cooperative Conference 2024 and launch the United Nations International Year of Cooperatives 2025 on November 25 at 3 p.m. at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The ICA World Cooperative Conference and General Assembly is being organized in India for the first time in the 130-year history of the International Cooperative Alliance (ICA), the leading body of the global cooperative movement. The global conference, organized by Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), in collaboration with ICA and the Government of India, as well as Indian cooperatives AMUL and KRIBHCO, will be held from November 25 to 30. The conference theme, 'Cooperatives Create Prosperity for All', aligns with the Government of India's vision of 'Sahkar Se Samriddhi' (Prosperity through Cooperation). The event will include discussions, panel discussions and workshops, addressing the challenges and opportunities faced by cooperatives around the world in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs), particularly in areas such as poverty reduction, gender equality and sustainable economic growth. The Prime Minister will launch the United Nations International Year of Cooperatives 2025, which will focus on the theme “Cooperatives build a better world”, highlighting the transformative role that cooperatives play in promoting social inclusion, empowerment economic and sustainable development. The UNSDG recognizes cooperatives as essential drivers of sustainable development, particularly for reducing inequalities, promoting decent work and reducing poverty. The year 2025 will be a global initiative to harness the power of cooperative business to tackle the world's most pressing challenges. The Prime Minister will also launch a commemorative postal stamp, symbolizing India's commitment to the cooperative movement. The stamp features a lotus, symbolizing peace, strength, resilience and growth, reflecting the cooperative values ​​of sustainability and community development. The five petals of the lotus represent the five elements of nature (Panchatatva), highlighting the cooperatives' commitment to environmental, social and economic sustainability. The design also incorporates sectors such as agriculture, dairy, fishing consumer cooperatives and housing with a drone symbolizing the role of modern technology in agriculture. Prime Minister of Bhutan Dasho Tshering Tobgay and Deputy Prime Minister of Fiji Manoa Kamikamica as well as nearly 3,000 delegates from more than 100 countries will be in attendance.

