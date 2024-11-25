President's trip sends message of goodwill

President Xi Jinping delivers an important speech titled “Taking Responsibility for Our Times and Jointly Promoting the Development of the Asia-Pacific” at the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting at the Lima Convention Center, Peru, on November 16, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]



Traveling more than 40,000 kilometers, President Xi Jinping used his 11-day tour of Latin America, which ended on Saturday, to once again send a message of “friendship, unity and cooperation” in order to build a community with a shared future for humanity, according to a senior diplomat.

The trip took Xi to Peru and Brazil, where he attended the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Lima, the Peruvian capital, and the 19th G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and made state visits to both countries.

From Lima to Rio, Xi sent a clear message of firm support for multilateralism at the crossroads of human history, illuminated the “Latin American moment” of global governance with Chinese wisdom, and demonstrated the China's image as a great and responsible country with fairness, justice and courage. , openness and inclusiveness, Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Chinese media at the end of Xi's diplomatic tour.

During an intensive series of diplomatic engagements, Xi participated in nearly 40 bilateral and multilateral events, during which China signed more than 60 cooperation documents, said Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

President Xi Jinping delivers an important speech titled “Working Together for a Fair and Fair Global Governance System” at Session II of the 19th G20 Summit on Reform of Global Governance Institutions in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 18 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]



The trip helped promote strategic communication, deepen practical cooperation, and strengthen the healthy development of relations among major countries, while leading the South toward unity and self-reliance for shared development, he said. added Mr. Wang.

The highlight of Xi's visit to Peru was the joint participation of Chinese President and Peruvian President Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra, via video link, in the opening ceremony of the port of Chancay, which is the first water port deep intelligent and green South America. The landmark Belt and Road project has enabled the phrase “from Chancay to Shanghai” to become a reality, promising significant benefits for Peru and the Asia-Pacific region as a whole.

Boluarte enthusiastically described the opening of the Chancay port as a historic moment of pride for all the Peruvian people, saying that this magnificent project would significantly promote Latin American integration and pave the way for a new chapter of economic development from Peru, according to Wang.

In Brazil, Xi reiterated the importance of development in global governance, calling for building a just world of shared growth.

Representatives of overseas Chinese, Chinese institutions and students wave the national flags of China and Brazil on the roadside, congratulating Chinese President Xi Jinping on the complete success of his visit, while the Xi's motorcade is en route to the airport in Brasilia, Brazil, November December 21, 2024. Xi left Brasilia on Thursday after attending the 19th G20 Leaders' Summit and paying a visit of State in Brazil. [Photo/Xinhua]



At the 11th G20 Summit in 2016 in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China for the first time placed development at the center of G20 macroeconomic policy coordination, and the Rio summit this year decided to establish a Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty. As Xi emphasized at the Rio summit, from Hangzhou to Rio, G20 leaders have worked toward one goal: building a just world of common development.

Wang said Xi's proposals on global governance at the Rio summit responded to the South's strong aspirations for equality and reform, spelled out the right direction to improve global governance, and reassured a changing world. prey to uncertainty.

During Xi's stay in Peru and Brazil, leaders from various countries expressed sincere admiration for Xi's governance experience and great leadership behavior, Wang said, adding that Chilean President Gabriel Boric had with him a Spanish edition of Xi Jinping: Governance. of China (Volume IV), and personally asked Xi to sign it as a souvenir.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva congratulated Xi, saying the Chinese president works for the welfare of the people, upholds social fairness and justice, and advocates peace rather than war, cooperation rather than confrontation , and creation rather than destruction, which set an example for the world, according to Wang.

Wang also cited Peruvian President Boluarte's comment about Xi during a media interview, in which she said Xi demonstrated how a country can emerge from extreme poverty and become a strong nation. “From China, we learned that nothing is impossible,” she said, quoting Wang.

During his trip, Xi also discussed the important steps taken by China to promote high-quality development and high-level opening-up through talks and meetings, public speeches, written speeches and articles. signed, Mr. Wang said.

The foreign minister added that Xi called on all parties to grow together with China's economy and work together for the modernization of all countries characterized by peaceful development, mutually beneficial cooperation and common prosperity.