The scale of Donald Trump's electoral victory in 2024, explained in 5 graphs

How big was President-elect Donald Trump's victory? It was clear, but it was not a landslide by historical standards.

Trump won both the electoral college and the popular vote; in fact, Trump this year became only the second Republican to win the popular vote since 1988.

The vast majority of counties have seen their margins shift in Trump's direction, both in places where Republicans are historically successful and in places where Democrats generally have an advantage.

At the same time, Trump's margins, both in terms of raw votes and percentages, were small by historical standards, even during the last quarter century, when close elections were the rule, including recounts Florida elections in 2000 and Trump's two previous elections in 2016 and 2020.

INTERACTIVE: How key groups of Americans voted in 2024

Trump's victory came without much of a boost to falling Republicans. The current narrow margin in the House is set to continue, and Democrats have won four Senate elections in key battleground states, even though Vice President Kamala Harris lost those states to Trump.

On his victory party, Trump declared that “America has given us a powerful and unprecedented mandate.”

Wayne Steger, a political scientist at DePaul University, said the election sent mixed signals.

“Inflation, immigration, some evidence of backlash against Democrats on identity politics, crime, education, and public sentiment moving in a conservative direction all suggest a Republican victory,” he said. declared.

Still, “I tend to view this as a close election in which there was enough anti-democratic sentiment to carry the day.”

Here's how Trump's victory compares to other recent elections.

Reasons why Trump calls it a big victory

Trump has won seven battleground states all year: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Harris fared worse in these states than Joe Biden four years earlier.

Trump's margins of victory in these seven states were easily wider than the margins of the seven closest states in the 2020 Trump-Biden election and any close presidential election this century.

Including votes counted through November 19, Trump's collective margin in the seven battleground states this year was about 760,000. For comparison, the 2000 election between George W. Bush and Al Gore, decided by the Supreme Court after a week-long recount in Florida, produced collective margins of about 46,000 in the seven closest states, or about a sixteenth more than in 2024.

Trump also performed well by historical standards for someone who ran against the party occupying the White House. Since 1932, only six other out-of-power party candidates have received a share of the vote as large as Trump's, nearly 50 percent. Others getting a higher percentage are Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1932, Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1952, Jimmy Carter in 1976, Ronald Reagan in 1980, Barack Obama in 2008 and Biden in 2020.

Trump's margin of victory in the Electoral College was a far cry from the landslide victories of Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964, Richard M. Nixon in 1972 or Reagan in 1984. But it was larger than four of the seven elections this century, including including the four years of Biden. earlier.

Where Trump's victory seems historically small

However, other indicators show that Trump's victory was narrow.

Measured by both vote percentages and raw votes, Trump's margin of victory is modest, even compared to other close elections this century.

For votes counted through November 20, Trump's margin over Harris was 1.62 percent. That's smaller than any winner since Bush in 2000, when the margin was 0.51 percent. Going back further, only John F. Kennedy in 1960 and Nixon in 1968 won the popular vote by smaller margins, 0.17 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.

Using raw votes, Trump's margin was also smaller than in any election dating back to 2000. At around 2.5 million, it was the fifth smallest popular vote margin since 1960.

Both in percentage terms and in raw votes, Trump's margin is on track to be less than half of what Biden achieved four years earlier.

At the same time, there is ample evidence that Trump's strong performance at the top of the ticket did not provide much of a boost to falling candidates.

Of the seven battleground states, five also held Senate elections and one held a gubernatorial race. The Republican candidate won the Senate race in Pennsylvania, but the Democrat won the Senate elections in Arizona, Michigan, Nevada and Wisconsin, as well as the gubernatorial race in North Carolina. (In North Carolina, Democrats also won elections for lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state and superintendent of public instruction and were narrowly ahead in a race for the Supreme Court of the 'State.)

WATCH: Will the Senate serve to check Trump's power or pave the way for his agenda?

A portion of voters supported Trump but did not vote for anyone in their state's U.S. Senate race.

As the latest election is called, the U.S. House of Representatives is on track to find itself at or near its margin from the previous two years, which would produce a narrow Republican margin by historical standards. In state legislatures, Republicans have only modestly gained control of the chamber, while Democrats have made inroads in other legislatures.

“Trump’s victory was solid and convincing,” said Barry Burden, a political scientist at the University of Wisconsin. However, “the 2024 elections did not constitute widespread support for the Republican Party. Many Republicans who were rejected in the elections did not perform as well as Trump.”

So far in this century, elections have not only been close, but they have also swung between parties. Since 2000, control of the presidency, the Senate or the House has shifted 16 times in 13 electoral cycles.

If this trend continues, Democrats could be well positioned for the 2026 midterm elections and perhaps the 2028 presidential election.

“Voters are unhappy with the state of the country,” said Jack Pitney, a political scientist at Claremont McKenna College. “Unless Trump causes a sharp shift in the national mood, Democrats have a good chance of succeeding in the 2026 midterms.”

