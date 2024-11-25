'A Mini India exists in Guyana,' says PM Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat'









Updated: November 24, 2024

New Delhi [India]November 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted the impact of the Indian diaspora in the Caribbean nation of Guyana and said that a “mini-India” also exists in Guyana, where people of Indian origin have become leaders in politics, business. , education and culture.

Prime Minister Modi's remarks came during the 116th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' and following his official state visit to Guyana.

He said: “A ‘mini-India’ also exists in Guyana, thousands of kilometers from India. About 180 years ago, Indians were brought to Guyana to work as laborers in the fields and for other work. of Guyanese descent lead Guyana in all areas of politics, business, education and culture. Guyana's President, Dr. Irfan Ali, is also of Indian origin and is proud of his Indian heritage.

He added: “Like Guyana, there are millions of Indians in dozens of countries around the world. Their ancestors from decades past, 200 to 300 years ago, have their own history…”

Prime Minister Modi further spoke about a project in Oman and said that many Indian families who have lived in Oman for centuries are having their history preserved. With the support of the Indian Embassy in Oman and the National Archives of India, a team is working to safeguard the history of these families, collecting documents, some dating back to 1838.

“You will also learn about an extraordinary project underway in Oman. Many Indian families have lived in Oman for many centuries. Most of them who have settled there are from Kutch in Gujarat. These people have created “With the support of the Indian Embassy in Oman and the National Archives of India, a team has started the work of preserving the history of these families,” Prime Minister Modi said.

He added: “Thousands of documents have been collected so far as part of this campaign. These include diaries, account books, ledgers, letters and telegrams. Some of these documents also date from 1838. These documents are full of emotion. When they arrived in Oman years ago, what kind of life they led, what kinds of joys and sorrows they faced and how their relations with the people of Oman progressed – all this is part of these documents.

Prime Minister Modi also highlighted the efforts being made in Slovakia to preserve and promote Indian culture and said that for the first time, the Upanishads, ancient Indian texts, have been translated into the Slovak language.

He said: “I have heard of another such effort being carried out in Slovakia, related to the preservation and promotion of our culture. Here, for the first time, our Upanishads have been translated into the Slovak language. These efforts also show the global influence of Indian culture. It is a matter of pride for all of us that there are millions of people around the world who have India in their hearts.

Prime Minister Modi was notably on an official visit to Guyana from November 20 to 22. He became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the country in 56 years.

India and Guyana signed 10 Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the country, covering areas such as culture, agriculture, pharmaceuticals and deployment of UPI in this Caribbean country. During the visit, Prime Minister Modi and Guyana President Ali planted a sapling as part of the 'Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam' initiative.

India has also extended credit facilities to Guyana in mutually agreed areas such as agriculture and information technology. Indian companies have shown interest in sectors such as biofuels, energy, minerals and pharmaceuticals. Even if the volume of bilateral trade remains modest, the trend is positive and promising.

The Prime Minister's visit is expected to open new avenues of collaboration, strengthen ties between India and Guyana and encourage broader regional partnerships.

Prime Minister Modi also received the “Key to the City of Georgetown” during his visit to Guyana. He also received a resounding welcome from members of the Indian community in Guyana. (ANI)

