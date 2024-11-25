The return of Donald Trump sends shivers through the world of fighting disinformation





The new Trump administrations' pledge to dismantle the left-wing censorship cartel has cast a shadow over the cottage industry of academics, nonprofits and researchers who have sprung up to combat a wave of digital disinformation and threaten to Disrupt the big tech companies behind the world's most popular platforms. .

Researchers fear Donald Trump may not follow through on past promises to crack down harder on disinformation in the United States over alleged election interference. Among those threats, he said he would seek to cut funding to any universities found to have engaged in censorship activities, such as flagging social media content for removal or being blacklisted for at least five years.

He showed the seriousness of his intentions by choosing Brendan Carr as the new chairman of the Federal Communications Commission. The Republican commissioner echoed the next president's rhetoric on free speech and dismantling censorship. Trump's efforts have also received public support from Silicon Valley heavyweights, including a16z co-founder Marc Andreessen and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, now one of the president-elect's most visible allies.

I think it will just be a tsunami of criticism and witch hunts, said Megan Squire, deputy director of data analysis at the Southern Poverty Law Center. I suspect that some people in academia where you can choose your research will self-censor or soften their research, or change their scope.

We are all looking forward to it, she added.

Brendan Carr, left, is Trump's nominee to head the AP Federal Communications Commission.

I'm really scared, said a professor in the field, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals. If this thing happens, I'll be on a plane [out of America].

Another professor said these speeches had put pressure on individuals but also on universities and colleges at an institutional level, and that discussions were underway internally about how to prepare. This is an existential threat to my livelihood and [our] research funding.

Social media platforms could also be targeted, as Trump has suggested he would seek to revise Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which grants social media companies immunity from lawsuits for content appearing on their platforms. This, he said, would allow platforms to move out of the censorship business.

Shortly before his appointment, Carr wrote on for-profit facts which evaluates the quality and reliability of information sites. Carr sent a letter to leaders asking for information about their involvement in the group, which says it is apolitical.

The notion of disinformation, false information that can be shared unintentionally and disinformation shared with the explicit intent to deceive, exploded into the mainstream following Trump's 2016 victory, after US investigators found evidence that a Russian troll farm had sought to interfere in the vote.

The Covid-19 pandemic has also become a major hotspot, with health officials warning that there is an infodemic of fake news and conspiracy theories linked to the disease and its vaccines.

Academics and researchers in the emerging field say their work sheds important light on the information ecosystem at a time when U.S. adversaries such as Iran, China and Russia are intensifying their online influence campaigns . Some foundations have progressive backing, while others are nonpartisan. Many say their research is apolitical.

Trump and his allies, including Musk, owner of the X platform, say they are protecting free speech and highlighting what they see as a weaponization of disinformation research. They say universities and nonprofits colluded with the government and social media platforms under the Biden administration to stifle conservative speech they didn't like.

Every participant in the censorship machine orchestrated by government, universities and nonprofit corporations of the past decade can be criminally charged under one or both of these federal laws, wrote Andreessen, donor of Trump, on X earlier this month, citing the disenfranchisement and conspiracy laws that are typically invoked for crimes of kidnapping or sexual abuse.

Berin Szka, president of TechFreedom, a nonpartisan think tank, said he expected the new administration to explore that path. When Marc Andreessen talks about criminal prosecutions, I think he thinks that [they will happen]he said.

The threats themselves can have a deterrent effect. All they have to do is threaten criminal charges to get people to stop searching, Szka said.

Stanford University and the University of Washington have already abandoned or refocused their work on viral election misinformation after being inundated with requests for information and subpoenas from Jim Jordan, a Republican congressman who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, which has cost them hefty legal fees.

Some have banded together to create the Researcher Support Consortium, which offers guidance for what it sees as coordinated campaigns of intimidation and harassment in response to their important work with the public. Meanwhile, donors who previously supported disinformation nonprofits have become nervous, according to people familiar with their thinking.

Others see it as an opportunity to correct the excesses of the past. Ari Cohn, senior technology policy advisor at the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, a nonprofit that aims to protect free speech, welcomed any measure that would prevent government actors from lobbying on companies to suppress speech. There is also broad support for a law that would require disclosure of communications rather than moderation between governments and social media platforms.

This has been a particular concern for Republicans, who have accused the Biden administration of forcing big tech to muzzle Americans. For example, Biden administration staff asked Meta to remove a Leonardo DiCaprio meme with an anti-vaccine message, for example.

Recommended

However, independent academic research is protected by the First Amendment, experts say, and free speech advocates agree it should remain that way. The idea of ​​removing university funding from those who dare to research misinformation and disinformation is worrying from an academic freedom perspective, Cohn said.

During his first presidency, Trump attempted to revise Section 230, which most tech platforms opposed and ultimately failed. When he started waging a war on content moderation…he ran out of time and didn't have the loyalists in place to achieve what he wanted. Now he has the time and people he needs, Szka said.

Tech platforms appear more eager than in the past to stay away from the political tug-of-war over information, experts say. Meta preempted the election to minimize political content, and YouTube is also trying to stay under the radar, said Brendan J Nyhan, a government professor at Dartmouth College. The platforms have taken a step back on these issues, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/bfb404e8-aa7e-4795-a60c-454a310293cc The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos