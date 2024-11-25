Raffi Achmad's glory is over, signs appear in America













Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The development of social media to date is more and more massive and growing. This of course encourages many new content creators or influencers who are trying to make their fortune on social media.

However, who would have thought that the world would be so sparkling influencer not as beautiful as it looks on the cell phone screen. The industry is becoming increasingly crowded and giving rise to fierce competition for profits. how.

The platform would also not be as generous in terms of commissions granted to content creators. Para brand Veterans are also more difficult to be around influencer.

At least that's what the reports say The Wall Street Journal. One example is Clint Brantley, who has been a full-time content creator for three years.

Brantley shares content on TikTok, YouTube and Twitch. Most of the content is about trends related to the mobile game Fortnite.

Despite having more than 400,000 subscribers and an average view of his content of more than 100,000, Brantley's income last year was less than the median annual salary for full-time workers in the United States in 2023, which is US$58,084 , or IDR 950 million.

The 29-year-old was not ready to commit to renting an apartment due to his unstable income. Currently, Brantley still lives with his mother in Washington. “I'm very vulnerable,” he said, as quoted by The Wall Street JournalWednesday (6/19/2024).

The Wall Street Journal wrote that it is difficult and will become increasingly difficult to earn a decent and reliable income as a content creator.

Platforms are increasingly offering more money for popular posts. On the other hand, brands are more precise in the choice of agreements with influencers.

This situation is made worse by the threat of TikTok being blocked in the United States in 2025. Many content creators are worried about whether they will still be able to earn income through social media if one of the channels that provide them with their content money is removed.

Flood of influencers

According to a 2023 Goldman Sachs report, hundreds of millions of people around the world post entertaining and educational content on social media. About 50 million people get money from it.

The investment bank estimates that the number of revenue-generating creators will increase at an annual rate of 10-20% by 2028.

This has contributed to an increase in the number of employees, although the Ministry of Labor does not track employee salaries. influencer.

On average, it takes months or even years for content creators to receive revenue from social media platforms, collaborations brand, until affiliate link. However, the more people seek their livelihood in this industry, the smaller the “pie” to share.

According to NeoReach, last year, 48% influencer collected less than US$15,000, or Rp. 245 million. Only 14% collected more than US$100,000, or Rp. 1.6 billion.

Income inequality influencer This is determined by several factors. For example, if influencer operate correctly full time Or part-timethe type of content shared and the length of their influencer career.

Several people who rose to fame during the Covid-19 pandemic and focused on popular topics such as fashion, investing and lifestyle tips, admitted that it had been very helpful because the momentum was good .

However, behind all this, content creators admit that this work is very energy-intensive and mentally exhausting. They should always think about what content will appeal to their audience and build the right momentum.

Influencer spend days planning content, producing it and going through the editing process to upload it to social media. They also always need to interact with fans to maintain their popularity.

“It’s a lot of work compared to what most people think,” said Jasmine Enberg, an analyst at Emarketer.

“Creators who can live by being influencer I have been doing this work for years. “Most of them don’t grow in a short period of time,” the analyst said.

Furthermore, the paragraph influencer Those who work independently do not enjoy the same benefits as office workers. Peacock does not receive health insurance, pension or annual bonuses.

Amid inflation and economic uncertainty, influencer facing increasingly difficult pressures to secure their finances.

Influencer revenues are decreasing

For 2020-2023, TikTok has a creator funding program of up to $1 billion. YouTube, through the Shorts feature, also allows creators to raise around $100 to $10,000 per month through a temporary funding program.

Next, Instagram Reels offers rewards to creators in varying amounts. This big bonus is a tactic to get more people to create content on their platform.

However, platforms are now starting to change their payment policies for content creators. The income conditions for TikTokers are now broadened. Must have at least 10,000 subscribers with a minimum view of 100,000 per month.

Instagram is also testing an “invitation only” program that offers monetary rewards to creators who share Reels and photos.

YouTube launched an ad money sharing program last year for Shorts creators who have at least 1,000 subscribers and 10 million views in 90 days. They will receive a 45% ad revenue share for the content they share.

As time goes on, TikTokers admit that it's getting harder and harder to make money. One of them, Ben-Hyun, said that last March he was making between $200 and $400 for every million views. However, his income is now decreasing, even though his subscriber count has increased to 2.9 million.

Ben-Hyun admits he now only gets $120 for videos that garner 10 million views. This shows that even if influencers have a large audience, it remains difficult to monetize them if they only hope for revenue from the platform.

Danisha Carter also shared similar concerns. He said his TikTok has 1.9 million followers.

According to him, content creators have managed to get audiences “addicted” to online platforms and bring billions of dollars in revenue to TikTok and others.

However, influencer compensation is not proportional. He admitted to receiving income from TikTok totaling US$12,000. To increase his income, he decided to manufacture merchandise and was able to earn $5,000 last year.

“Creators should be paid fairly, with a percentage proportional to the revenue generated by the app,” Carter said.

“There needs to be transparency about how we are paid and policies need to be consistent,” he advised.

