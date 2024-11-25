Turkey and NATO: how Erdogan's policies endanger Western interests

Sinan Ciddi, a Turkey expert from the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), writes that under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, “Ankara is not only distancing itself from the West, but is consciously working to undermine its core security interests.”

Most Americans are unaware that NATO's second-largest military is led by an authoritarian leader who follows the anti-American Islamist ideology of the Muslim Brotherhood. Turkey (Turkiye) became home to the Muslim Brotherhood after their expulsion from Egypt in 2013.

The US State Department says: “Turkey is an important security partner of the United States.” Yet the same State Department is also highly critical of its human rights practices, “including arbitrary killings, torture, deaths in custody, enforced disappearances, arbitrary arrests and the continued detention of tens of thousands of people.”

Erdogan has purged pro-American and secular voices from his military, media, judiciary and government and, for good measure, imprisoned more journalists than any other country in the world.

US President Donald Trump meets with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the United Nations General Assembly in New York, USA (credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE)

What Team Trump Should Remember

Shortly after the 2024 US elections, Erdogan called President-elect Donald Trump and invited him to visit Turkey. Where a president goes for the first foreign visit of a new administration has powerful symbolic meaning and often sets the stage for upcoming policy priorities. When President Obama chose to snub Israel during his visit to the Middle East early in his term, it signaled a distancing from Israel as part of his intention to pursue rapprochement with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Obama was also wrong about Turkey. According to FDD's Ciddi, “we must remember that when Barack Obama took office in 2009, he considered Turkey a 'model' country, representing the successful fusion of democratic governance and Islam.” Either Obama was blind to the dangers of Muslim Brotherhood ideology or he sympathized with political Islamism.

The new Trump team should remember that “Turkey provided aid, arms shipments, and fighter transits to extremist organizations affiliated with Al Qaeda…and helped facilitate its bloody rampage…The patronage of Erdogan's relationship with Hamas has been instrumental in the organization's international efforts to fundraise, recruit, and likely execute terrorist attacks inside Israel – perhaps even those that took place on October 7 . »

President-elect Trump may be tempted to make a deal with Erdogan, who will try to charm the former and future president. Erdogan wants to replace Qatar as intermediary with Hamas. The right choice for our new president is to list Qatar and Turkey as state sponsors of terrorism because of their support for Hamas and Iran.

The President-elect's foreign policy team of Rubio, Witkoff, Hegseth, Huckabee, Waltz and Stefanik is putting American interests first, supporting our most essential friend in the Middle East, Israel. The Forward called his “top national security picks die-hard supporters of Israel.” Elise Stefanik, the UN ambassador-elect, declared: “Israel is America's most important ally in the Middle East,” which will anger the Muslim Brotherhood's Erdogan.

Erdogan considers Israel an enemy and supports, defends and gives refuge to Hamas, which has planned its terrorism from Turkish soil.

“No one can make us call Hamas a terrorist organization. Turkey is a country that speaks openly with Hamas leaders and strongly supports them. Netanyahu and his administration, with their crimes against humanity in Gaza, write their names next to Hitler, Mussolini and Stalin, like today's Nazis,” Erdogan said.

TRUMP'S PICK for secretary of state, Marco Rubio, is pushing for stronger ties with adversaries Turkey, Greece and Cyprus. Rubio led a bipartisan initiative with 45 senators “condemning the human rights situation in Türkiye” in 2021.

According to the Greek Reporter, “the Florida senator's nomination has already raised concerns in Ankara, particularly because of his past criticism of Turkey's 2019 offensive in Syria, his opposition to Erdogan's relationship with Maduro and his characterization of the Turkish government as authoritarian, alongside Russia, China and Venezuela.

The Washington Examiner says, “Rubio has publicly criticized many of Erdogan's policy positions and believes he is harming and harming U.S. security interests.”

Both sides view Turkey as a problem. During his 2021 confirmation hearings for secretary of state, Antony Blinken said, “Turkey is not acting like an ally. The idea that one of our so-called strategic partners could actually align itself with one of our biggest strategic competitors in Russia is unacceptable.”

Mike Waltz, Trump's chosen national security adviser, is another strong supporter of Israel as well as the Iraqi Kurds. Erdogan not only harbors a visceral hatred towards Israel, but his animosity extends to all Kurdish groups as supporters of the Kurdistan Workers' Party. This activist group has fought for decades for the rights of Kurds in Türkiye, a besieged minority.

But it is the Syrian Kurds who constitute a particular target of Erdogan. He carried out an ethnic cleansing of hundreds of thousands of Kurds in northwest Syria, creating a Turkish-controlled region that is a Sunni Islamist enclave, harming the United States' Syrian Kurdish allies essential to the defeat of ISIS and who, at our request, are detaining thousands of ISIS members. and their families.

So what should the Trump administration demand from Turkey?

End funding and give refuge to Hamas. End the ethnic cleansing of Syrian Kurds. If we abandon the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Forces, essential to preventing the re-emergence of ISIS, it could force the United States back on the ground. It will also signal to our allies around the world that we are fair-weather friends. Hand over the Russian S-400 system so we can learn how to make our F-35 fleet invulnerable to communications jams from the “aggressor axis.” Stop aiding Iran's economy as the Trump administration prepares to relaunch sanctions under maximum pressure against the Islamic Republic. Revisit the Biden administration's sale of F-16 fighter jets until Turkey aligns with our interests and acts as an ally and NATO member. To gain leverage, threaten withdrawal from the US Incirlik Air Base in Türkiye, which is important but not essential.

According to Jason Cohen of the Cato Institute, “US policymakers often assume that sending more weapons to…strategic partners gives Washington leverage over recipients. However, Turkey is the latest example to the contrary. In the case of Turkey, it is the weaker ally that dictates American policy.”

Mr. Trump, keep your friends close and your enemies closer. But remember, no matter how much Erdogan flatters you, he remains an American adversary trying to take advantage of you and our national security interests.

The writer is senior security editor of the Jerusalem Report, director of MEPIN, the Middle East Political Information Network, and regularly briefs members of the US Congress and their foreign policy advisors on the Middle East.