“Westminster’s first black party leader is a proud moment for our country. I look forward to working with you and your party in the interests of the British people.”
This is how British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, leader of the ruling Labor Party, graciously welcomed the announcement of the election of Kemi Badenoch (pronounced BADE-enock) as leader of the Conservative Party.
His full name is Olukemi Olufunto Adegoke Badenoch. She was born in London but grew up in Nigeria, the home of both her parents. She has held positions under recent Conservative governments, although she resigned in protest against Boris Johnson's leadership.
Other leaders of the Labor Party and the Liberal Democrats also offered their congratulations, but recalled the divisions and frustrations that accompanied the last 14 years of Conservative rule.
Recent Conservative prime ministers have had relatively short mandates, punctuated by that of Prime Minister Liz Truss, who lasted only 45 days.
As Truss's problems rapidly worsened, the Daily Star tabloid pointed a webcam at a head of lettuce and wondered whether the lettuce would outlast the Prime Minister.
Lettuce won.
The Economist inspired the lettuce trick by asking rhetorically whether the next prime minister could outlast a head of lettuce. This effectively indicates the current British frustration and cynicism with politics.
Brexit, short for exit from the European Union, the main source of unrest, was finally carried out by the government of Boris Johnson. The thorny details of EU disengagement were handled responsibly by Prime Minister Theresa May, but Parliament rejected her complex plans.
Characteristically, Johnson ignored the complexities and rammed Brexit through. This has created particular problems regarding Northern Ireland. The province is in Ireland but under British sovereignty. To a large extent, the current political disorder in Britain is a direct consequence of the failure to resolve the resulting economic and political problems.
Truss presented a radical supply-side budget, including dramatic tax cuts at the top of the income scale. Global financial markets reacted quickly and severely. So-called gilts, short for Gilt-Edged Securities, issued by the Treasury and listed on the London Stock Exchange, immediately declined precipitously.
The Bank of England reacted quickly, out of necessity, to stabilize the market. Otherwise, the British financial system could have collapsed.
In response, the media focused on other financial markets, notably in the United States. Could the same crisis happen again on this side of the Atlantic? Since the turn of the century, Democratic and Republican administrations have run huge budget deficits, and Federal Reserve policies have kept real interest rates very close to zero for years.
Nevertheless, a comparable financial crisis in the United States seems unlikely, although panics are still possible. The scale, wealth and unparalleled global influence of the United States provide exceptional collateral for public debt.
Britain does not have these obvious strengths, but more subtle advantages include an effective military, capable diplomats, and a history of developing successful and often useful alliances, notably with the United States. The war in Ukraine highlights the importance of these British skills.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Starmer's immediate predecessor in power, has a strong Indian family heritage. Hopes that he could develop imaginative and successful new policy directions were dashed.
On the other hand, Kemi Badenoch is not immediately faced with the post of Prime Minister. It is a precious blessing.
Most importantly, the election of a Black woman of African family descent demonstrates admirable and authentic inclusiveness.