Politics
Xi Jinping meets Morocco's Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan
On the evening of November 21, 2024, local time, President Xi Jinping returned to China by special plane after finishing his state visit to Brazil, with a technical stopover in Casablanca.
Seconded by King Mohammed VI of Morocco, Morocco's Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan and Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch made a special trip to the airport to greet Xi Jinping and held a welcome ceremony at the airport.
Xi Jinping held a cordial meeting with Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan.
Xi Jinping asked Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan to convey his cordial greetings and best wishes to King Mohammed VI. Xi Jinping stressed that China and Morocco have seen good development of their relations, with fruitful pragmatic cooperation and increasingly dynamic exchanges in various fields. In 2016, King Mohammed VI paid a state visit to China, during which they held productive talks, taking China-Morocco relations to a new level. China supports Morocco in maintaining national security and stability and is ready to work with Morocco to continue to firmly support each other on issues concerning their respective core interests. China is ready to work with Morocco to follow up on the results of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and the 10th Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Arab Cooperation, and strive for more results in matters of practical cooperation. in various fields within the framework of Belt and Road cooperation. XiJinping called on the two countries to expand cultural and people-to-people exchanges to strengthen public support for bilateral friendship and promote greater development of the China-Morocco strategic partnership.
Moulay El Hassan conveyed the sincere greetings and warm welcome of King Mohammed VI to President XiJinping, affirming that bilateral relations have maintained a good dynamic of development. He thanked China for its valuable support to Morocco during the COVID-19 pandemic, which the Moroccan people never forget. The Moroccan royal family and government are firmly committed to further developing bilateral relations and are ready to maintain high-level exchanges with China and strengthen cooperation in various fields. Moulay El Hassansaid, the Chinese language and culture are very appreciated by the Moroccan people. He expressed his hope to promote bilateral people-to-people exchanges and cultural exchanges. Noting that the two countries have similar positions on many issues, he said the Moroccan side is ready to work with China to fully support each other in safeguarding national sovereignty, security and stability.
Cai Qi and Wang Yi, among others, were present at the meeting.
