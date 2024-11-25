Imran Khan supporters clash with cops, face tear gas on way to Islamabad





Punjab:

A large convoy of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters, led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Opposition Leader Omar Ayub, faced stiff resistance from the from the police while he was heading from Swabi to Islamabad via Punjab.

The convoys faced intense tear gas shelling near Attock Bridge, Chach Interchange and Ghazi Barotha Canal as police tried to disperse PTI supporters marching towards the capital, The Express Tribune reported.

Starting from Swabi, the PTI convoys initially progressed calmly as they entered Punjab territory. However, police deployed heavy tear gas near the main checkpoints to prevent their passage. At these sites, law enforcement sought to stop the convoys, forcing PTI supporters to face resistance before they could continue their journey.

In his address to the crowd, Gandapur stressed that the march would not stop until Imran Khan, the founder of the PTI, was released. “We must move forward and not retreat until Imran Khan is released,” he said, rallying his supporters to persevere despite delays caused by police intervention. Later, addressing the group again in Ghazi, he urged them to prepare for further resistance.

“Prepare yourself, because we will face more resistance in the future,” Gandapur said, reinforcing commitment to the cause.

The convoy, temporarily stopped at Ghazi Bridge, faced mixed reactions from party workers with Chief Minister Gandapur advising them to rest before further clashes. Bushra Bibi, Imran Khan's wife, expressed frustration over the delays, urging the convoy to move forward without further pause. Speaking from her vehicle, she stressed: “Time is wasted,” calling on supporters to stay in their vehicles and move on quickly.

“Stay in your vehicles so we can get there quickly,” she urged, reiterating the need to move forward without delay. “We are here to bring Khan back. Let us leave without delay,” she ordered, reinforcing the emphasis on her husband's release.

The PTI, led by Imran Khan, organized the march towards Islamabad, with the intention of holding a protest at D-Chowk. The protest, which the PTI describes as a movement for freedom and justice, has stoked political tensions, with party members and their supporters becoming increasingly vocal over Imran Khan's arrest, The Express reported Tribune.

The PTI's call to action is to rally at D-Chowk, despite the government's attempts to prevent the rally. The interior ministry stressed that no protests would be allowed in Islamabad, citing court orders, and warned of legal action against any violations.

In related news, PTI leaders Aamir Dogar and Zain Qureshi were arrested by the Punjab Police at Qadirpurra toll plaza in Multan. The arrests have only increased tensions as the PTI continues its protest plans. Despite the government's efforts, which included sealing major roads and erecting barriers around Islamabad, the PTI leadership remained firm on its stance. Gandapur said, “We will bring our private machine to remove obstacles and reach Islamabad,” stressing that nothing would deter their efforts to hold the protest at D-Chowk.

The government prepared for the protest by heavily fortifying Islamabad, sealing main roads and erecting barriers across the city. Security forces, including the Rangers and the Frontier Constabulary, have been deployed in sensitive areas, particularly the red zone.

Authorities have restricted access to critical locations such as D-Chowk and Islamabad Airport, with containers placed along roads leading to the capital. The measures caused widespread disruption, with public transport halted and main roads blocked, preventing citizens from moving freely within the region.

Hospitals were placed on alert in anticipation of potential unrest, and terrorism warnings were issued due to the threat of militants infiltrating the Pakistan-Afghan border. In preparation for the protest, PTI workers were subjected to preventive arrests.

Several PTI members, including former MP Nafisa Khattak, were arrested on Friday evening, while other arrests took place in Lahore and other parts of Punjab, The Express Tribune reported.

To counter possible disruption, the Home Office has confirmed that internet and mobile data services may be suspended in high-risk areas. The aim is to ensure the security of key areas and prevent the spread of information that could fuel unrest.

The government's security measures, however, have caused great frustration among the population, as transportation systems and daily routines have been severely affected by the widespread roadblocks.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/khyber-pakhtunkhwa-chief-minister-ali-amin-gandapurs-convoy-enters-punjab-faces-teargas-shelling-7098235 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos