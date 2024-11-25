Dialogue of young leaders on January 11 to connect them to politics: PM Modi | News from India





A Viksit Bharat Young Leaders' Dialogue will be held on January 11 and 12 in Delhi to coincide with the 162nd birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda (January 12), Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Sunday in the 116th episode of his radio show monthly Mann Ki Baat and said that This initiative was part of efforts to connect young people without political background with politics.

The event, which the Prime Minister called Maha Kumbh of Young Minds, will take place at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi.

You may remember that from the ramparts of the Red Fort, I urged young people who do not come from families with a political background to get involved in politics. To connect one million of these young people to politics, many special campaigns will be organized in the country. The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue is one such effort, Modi said. Two thousand youth selected from villages, wards, districts and states will gather at Bharat Mandapam for the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, he said. Noting that experts from home and abroad would be present, Modi said many national and international personalities would also be present. Young people will have the opportunity to present their ideas directly in front of us. How can the country advance these ideas? How to develop a solid roadmap? A plan will be prepared for this purpose. So you too, get ready; this is a great opportunity for those who are going to build the future of India, who are the future generation of the country, the Prime Minister said. The Prime Minister also hailed the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and noted that the name NCC was reminiscent of their school and college days. I was a CNC cadet myself, so I can confidently say that the experience I gained from that is invaluable to me. The NCC inculcates a spirit of discipline, leadership and service among the youth, he said. Modi said the compassion and energy of Indian youth in helping people was commendable. Modi cited the example of a youth from Lucknow helping senior citizens submit digital life certificates and a person from Ahmedabad who was warning and creating awareness among senior citizens about cybercrimes, including digital arrests. I had mentioned digital arrest in the last episode of Mann Ki Baat. Elderly people are the most frequent victims of these crimes. In such a situation, it is our responsibility to create awareness and help them protect themselves from cyber fraud, Modi said and added, “We have to explain again and again to people that there is no digital arrest provision in government; it is a blatant lie, a conspiracy to entrap people. I am happy that our young friends are participating in this work with all sensitivity and also motivating others, Modi said. Speaking about his recent visit to Guyana, Modi said that thousands of kilometers from India, a mini India lives there. About 180 years ago, Indians were taken to Guyana to work in the fields and for other tasks. Today, people of Indian origin in Guyana lead the country in every field, be it politics, business, education or culture. Guyana's President, Dr. Irfan Ali, is also of Indian origin and is proud of his Indian heritage, he said. The Prime Minister said that just like in Guyana, there are thousands of Indians in dozens of countries around the world. Their ancestors have their own stories spanning decades; even those from over 200 to 300 years ago. Can you be on the lookout for such stories on how Indian immigrants left their mark in different countries? he said. How they participated in their struggle for freedom! How they kept their Indian heritage alive! » said the Prime Minister and called for sharing these stories with him. The Prime Minister said an oral history project is underway in India under which history buffs are collecting the experiences of victims during the partition of the country. Today, very few people in the country have witnessed the horrors of Partition. In such a situation, this effort becomes even more important. The country, a place which preserves its history, its future is also assured. It is with this in mind that an effort was made in which a directory was created to preserve the history of the villages. A campaign is also underway to preserve evidence related to India's ancient maritime capability, Modi said.

