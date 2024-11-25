PM Modi to visit Vizag on November 29 and inaugurate India's largest green hydrogen hub





Visakhapatnam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of India's largest green hydrogen hub and virtually inaugurate other projects during his visit to Visakhapatnam on Friday (November 29). This is Prime Minister Modi's first visit to Andhra Pradesh after the formation of the NDA government in the state. This is also his first visit to the state since assuming the post of Prime Minister for a third term. Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan will participate in the event. The foundation laying ceremony will be held virtually from the engineering ground of Andhra University. The green hydrogen hub project, led by NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL), will be developed at Pudimadaka in Atchutapuram mandal of Anakapalle district. Spread over 1,600 acres, this ambitious initiative will make Andhra Pradesh a green energy powerhouse, making India a global leader in green hydrogen production. The project will create 25,000 jobs. The facility will produce 1,500 tonnes of green hydrogen, 4,500 tonnes of green ammonia, 1,500 tonnes of green methanol and 1,500 tonnes of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) or green urea daily. This production is expected to make India a major exporter of green energy products. This hub is part of India's ambitious goal to produce 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen per year by 2030. As per the tentative schedule, Modi will arrive at INS Dega on November 29 evening and reach the engineering ground of Andhra University. Modi might also hold a roadshow for a few minutes on the way to the venue. After the inaugurations and laying of foundation stones of various projects, Modi will address the audience. Vizag city police will impose traffic restrictions on November 29.

