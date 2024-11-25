Solutions or rather adding new problems in education in Indonesia?

JAKARTA – Vice President (Vice President) Gibran Rakabuming Raka asked Minister of Basic and Secondary Education (Mendikdasmen) Abdul Mu'ti to abolish the New Student Admission Policy (PPDB) with a system of zoning. But many parties have called for the request to be reconsidered before it is scrapped altogether.

Vice President Gibran's request was motivated by his experience while he was still mayor of Solo for the period 2021-2024. At that time, the eldest son of former President Joko Widodo admitted that he received many complaints almost every year regarding teachings related to the zoning system.

He even wrote to Nadiem Makarim, who was then Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology (Mendikbudristek). Gibran complained about education-related issues in the Solo region, including zoning issues, national exams, the Merdeka Learning program, and school supervision issues. But the 37-year-old vice president admitted he had not received a response from Minister of Education and Technology Nadiem.

Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka's intention to ask Mendikdasmen Abdul Mu'ti to remove the PPDB with a zoning system is one of the government's commitments to welcoming Indonesia Gold 2045. Gibran said that Human Resources (HR ) need to be higher through the improvement of the education system, and one way to accomplish this mission is to abolish the policy of the PPDB zoning system.

Since its official implementation in 2017, the policy of the PPDB zoning system has often been problematic. Indeed, at that time, the Minister of Education and Culture, Muhadjir Effendy, declared that this system aims to bring students closer to the nearest school in order to reduce transport costs and reduce the population of students and teaching staff.

But in its implementation, it actually raises various problems, notably linked to the imbalance of the admission quota in relation to the number of potential students. This is common in various regions, such as Jakarta.

Almost every year, there are reports of various frauds accepted in public schools, such as data manipulation or gratuity practices. According to the Indonesian Education Monitoring Network (JPPI), this threatens millions of Indonesian children out of school because they fail to qualify in PPDB public schools.

Fed up with the chaotic behavior of the PPDB, the call to abolish the zoning system finally resonated with parents. This is why when Vice President Gibran asked Mendikdasmen Abdul Mu'ti to remove zoning systems such as fresh air for some parents. Especially during his inauguration some time ago, Abdul Mu'ti also mentioned that he would evaluate several policies, such as the Merdeka program, PPDB zoning systems and others.

But in the eyes of many observers, the PPDB zoning system is actually positive. JPPI National Coordinator Ubaid Matraji said the zoning system is basically a step up from returning to UNO as a condition for graduating and entering higher level school. The reason is that with the zoning system, all children have the right to go to school.

With the UN, only children who excel are the priority, while the poor value is impression first (being able to go to school). Even though PPDB with a zoning system is progress,” said Ubaid when speaking to VOI some time ago.

Meanwhile, the Education and Teachers Association or P2G does not turn a blind eye to the various problems related to the implementation of the PPDB, namely the uneven distribution of public schools in Indonesian territory, the implementation PPDB implementation in the regions is not based on student demographics. analysis.

Furthermore, the PPDB zoning system is often problematic because it is not based on a geographical analysis of access from home to school, the manipulation of family cards of preferred schools, the practice of extortion and intervention to be accepted in certain schools, and the existence of equal distribution of the quality of schools nationally, in accordance with the zoning initially planned.

However, Vice President Gibran's statement that he will scrap the PPDB zoning system seems rushed and reactionary. In the same vein, P2G hopes that the central government will not just scrap it, will not rush in without an objective academic study and without involving meaningful public participation (meaningful participation).

“Do not let the sudden decision to remove the PPDB zoning system have a counterproductive impact on students and the education system at large, namely that the higher the dropout rate, again creating educational casteization, the higher the cost of education in private schools, and children from poor families are far behind,” said Kornas P2G, Satriwan Salim in a statement received by VOI.

P2G invites the Minister of Education and Culture to involve the public participation of all elements of education stakeholders. It is therefore not enough to decide, and even less to rush. So far, P2G has not seen Minister of Education and Culture Abdul Mu'ti conduct a study and public participation in discussions that invite all elements of education stakeholders such as: educational organizations, teacher organizations, academics, LPTK campuses and parents. students.

“P2G hopes that the Ministry of Education and Culture will create a PPDB design program that is fairer, non-discriminatory and in favor of all Indonesian children,” he added.

Indeed, the PPDB zoning system requires in-depth evaluation and study. A number of aspects need to be improved if the goal of equitable education through this system is to be achieved.

In the 1945 Constitution, it was actually explained that education is a right for all Indonesian children and that the government is obliged to provide education. For this reason, removing the PPDB zoning system could lead to new problems, including respecting children's rights to access education.

