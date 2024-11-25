New poll shows Kemi Badenoch's path to power | Politics | News





Support for Kemi Badenoch is almost as strong among supporters of British reform as among the Conservative tribe, according to the latest Savanta poll. Fifty-nine per cent of people who voted Conservative in the summer election think she would make a better prime minister than Sir Keir Starmer, as do 57 per cent of those who voted Reform. A major challenge for the Conservative leader is to win over people who supported Nigel Farages' party in July. Just four per cent of Reform Party supporters think Sir Keir would be the best prime minister, with the rest undecided. Of all those polled, 39 per cent think the Labor leader has what it takes to be the best prime minister, with 26 per cent opting for Ms Badenoch.

However, Chris Hopkins, director of policy research at Savanta, saw a silver lining for the conservative leader, suggesting it's not a bad position to start with. He said Starmer trailed Boris Johnson by more than 20 points at the start of his own term as party leader. While 41 per cent of Britons said they disliked Sir Keir or his policies, only 29 per cent said that about Ms Badenoch. And 37 per cent dislike both the Labor leader and his party, with one in three saying this about the opposition leader. Mr Hopkins said: At the start of Starmer's term, just 23 per cent of the public said they disliked Starmer or his party, 10 points lower than Badenoch currently does. . Reversing your own party's fortunes in the face of opposition is easier said than done, but this will be made more difficult for Badenoch by his low personal favorability, down to -10. Badenoch needs the vast majority of people to still make up their minds about him to come to actively like him, and history tells us that almost no politician manages to achieve such a feat.

Exclusive polling by Ipsos shows one of the biggest challenges facing Tory MPs is invisibility. Almost half of Britons (46%) cannot recall reading or hearing about any Tory leaders other than Ms Badenoch in the past two weeks. Priti Patel, the shadow foreign secretary, was the most high-profile, with 32% of those surveyed saying they had noticed her. She was quickly followed by Shadow Justice Secretary Robert Jenrick (31%), followed by Shadow Chancellor Mel Stride (15%), Shadow Education Secretary Laura Trott (12%) and Shadow Education Secretary Environment Victoria Atkins (seven%). further behind. The poll conducted from November 8-11 found that only one in 25 people remembered shadow energy secretary Claire Coutinho or shadow Commons leader Jesse Norman appearing on their radar. Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury Richard Fuller impressed just 3% of those surveyed. And only one in 50 people had noticed figures like Shadow Defense Secretary James Cartlidge or Science Secretary Alan Mak. Ms Badenoch hopes that as MPs take on their shadow cabinet roles and take charge of Sir Keir's team, their profile will rise. A former Conservative minister acknowledged the difficulty of getting noticed after a lost election, saying: It's never easy because governments get all the attention, particularly following elections. We are still in this period where everyone is interested in government. This is the price to pay for joining the opposition. The most high-profile Labor MP other than the Prime Minister was Chancellor Rachel Reeves. Nearly half of people (48 percent) had read or heard about her recently. This is followed by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner (36 per cent), Foreign Secretary David Lammy (35 per cent), Shadow Energy Secretary Ed Miliband (27 per cent), Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and Health Secretary Wes Streeting (both 26 percent). hundred).

