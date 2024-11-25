Politics
Do not easily spread false rumors JOGLOSEMAR NEWS
SOLO, JOGLOSÉMARNEWS.COM — Volunteer Group of the Underground Troops (said the statement of PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto, who has recently been in the spotlight, which could potentially cause unrest.
For information, on the YouTube Podcast Akbar Faizal Uncensored, Saturday (11/23/2024) evening. Hasto Kristiyanto, revealed something unexpected about the case of Formula E.
“The Formula E case is criminalization, and I testify that it was the result of direct orders from Pak Jokowi,” said Hasto, as quoted from YouTube Akbar Faizal Uncensored, Saturday evening (11/23/2024).
This statement has now become a hot topic of discussion among the public, including on social media, making Hasto's name a trending topic on X.
Met in Solo City, Sunday (11/24/2024), Secretary General of Pasbata Jokowi Prabowo Budiyanto Hadinagoro asked Hasto Kristiyanto not to be careless when revealing a statement that could potentially offend someone. According to Budi, this is only due to his salvation. Hasto's statement is baseless as it contains no evidence.
“Mas Hasto, as a national figure, a political figure, we ask you not to easily propagate issues that are not necessarily true and could potentially divide the children of the nation,” Budiyanto said.
According to Budi, after completing his duties as the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), in his statement, will return to Solo and become an ordinary citizen. According to Budi, this is proof that Jokowi has no authority to investigate the ongoing Formula E case.
Therefore, Budi really liked Hasto Kristiyanto's statement.
“Now Mr. Jokowi has become an ordinary person and is not even involved in practical politics. So don't always let yourself be led as if he is playing. “We really regret Mas Hasto's statements,” he said. -he emphasized.
Budi stressed that Hasto should be able to look in the mirror before making statements that corner others.
According to him, as a character you must be able to speak wisely. He took the example of Hasto cornering Jokowi. So what about the case of one of the Banteng party cadres who is still at large.
“If this is behind us, what about Mas Hasto's fellow cadres who are still at large. What are his responsibilities as party general secretary? “So actually, as a national figure, Mas Hasto should be wise in his behavior,” Budi emphasized.
Budi added that everyone actually has the right to give criticism or suggestions to anyone. However, when it comes to sensitive issues, Budi suggested that solid evidence be included.
“Criticism and suggestions directed at someone are acceptable, as long as the criticism is constructive and not likely to cause problems. “But if the criticism is aimed at monopolizing a personality like the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia , Joko Widodo, then we must first have evidence, not just play accusations,” he concluded.
Previously, with Connie Bakrie on Youtube Akbar Faizal Uncensored, Hasto firmly stated that the criminalization of Anies Baswedan in Formula E was orchestrated by Joko Widodo (Jokowi), who at that time was still the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia.
Hasto admitted that Jokowi was afraid of the figure of Anies Baswedan who had strong influence.
When conveying this, Hasto Kristiyanto even dared to testify seriously. Hasto said the matter was ordered directly from Jokowi.
“I still remember Anies Baswedan, when Anies Baswedan was criminalized, President Jokowi spoke to me, he was very worried about the emergence of Anies Baswedan,” said Hasto Kristiyanto.
“So it is clear that the Formula E case is criminalization, and I testify that it was a direct order from Pak Jokowi,” he said. Prihatsari
