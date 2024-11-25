As Trump Promises Tariffs, It Might Make Sense to Buy New Devices Now





Dear Liz: President-elect Donald Trump's proposed tariffs have me wondering if now is the time to buy new kitchen appliances, something I have long delayed doing. If he goes through with his plans, I don't know how long it will be before the new rates take effect.

Answer: Tariffs of up to 100% on imported products could significantly increase the cost of many consumer goods, including appliances and cars. But we still do not know how, when or even if these tariffs will be imposed.

Given political uncertainties, it probably doesn't make sense to proactively replace appliances or cars that are still in good working order. However, if you plan to update anyway, doing so as soon as possible can save you money.

Should this church pastor confess to the IRS?

Dear Liz: As a recent member of our church's board of trustees, I just discovered that our church does not pay Social Security or Medicare taxes for our pastor. I checked with our pastor and he hasn't made any payments either. This has been going on for six years. How do we recover?

Answer: Clergy members are generally exempt from withholding Social Security and Medicare taxes from their salaries, notes Mark Luscombe, principal analyst at Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting. However, clergy generally must pay self-employment taxes, which include Social Security and Medicare, unless an exemption has been approved by the IRS.

Normally, employers and employees each pay 7.65% of employees' wages to cover Social Security and Medicare taxes. Self-employed workers generally have to pay both employer and employee shares, totaling 15.3%.

If your pastor files his taxes as self-employed, he probably paid the appropriate Social Security and Medicare taxes. If he hasn't done so, however, he could face a significant tax bill and should consider hiring a tax professional to help him amend his returns.

What Social Security benefit? It depends

Dear Liz: I am 61 years old and retired. My husband recently passed away at the age of 61 and he was still working at the time of his death. He always made more money than me. I was told that I will be able to start receiving Social Security after I turn 62 and that at 67 I will be able to apply for survivor benefits. Is this correct?

Answer: You can start receiving survivor benefits at age 60 and retirement benefits at age 62. Most people should delay applying for Social Security benefits, because an early start generally means a lower lifetime payout. You are one of the exceptions since you are allowed to switch between survivor benefits and your own.

Since the survivor benefit is much higher than yours, you'll want to maximize your payout by not taking it early. This means waiting to start until full retirement age. You can start collecting your own benefits at age 62 and move to survivor benefits at age 67.

Early retirement means being subject to an earnings test until full retirement age. If you don't work, it's a moot point.

Social Security is complicated, and the right claims strategy depends on the details of each individual's situation. Consider using one of the paid Social Security claims strategy sites, such as Maximize My Social Security or Social Security Solutions, to find the best approach.

Inheriting shares after the death of a parent resets the cost basis

Dear Liz: I am a beneficiary of my father's brokerage account. When he passed away, the brokerage firm closed his account and transferred all the shares to me into a new account. How do I know the cost basis of capital gains when I sell the shares?

Answer: You will use the value of the shares on the day of your father's death as the new tax base. This is called stepped-up basis, because usually the fair market value at death is higher than the original basis, or what your father paid for the shares. Any capital gains that occur during their lifetime will not be taxed, but you would be subject to capital gains tax on any capital gains that occur after that date.

Liz Weston, certified financial planner, is a personal finance columnist. Questions can be sent to him at 3940 Laurel Canyon Blvd., No. 238, Studio City, CA 91604, or by using the contact form at Asklizweston.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/business/story/2024-11-24/dishwasher-getting-old-with-trump-vowing-tariffs-it-might-make-sense-to-shop-for-new-appliances The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos