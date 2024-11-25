Most Democrats are not motivated to oppose Donald Trump: new poll





Most Democrats are not motivated to oppose President-elect Donald Trump as he prepares to take office, even though half say they are “afraid” of what he will do as leader of the country, according to a post-election poll published on Sunday.

Earlier this month, Democrats suffered a defeat when Trump secured the popular vote and 312 electoral college votes to win a second term in the White House, defeating Democratic vice president nominee Kamala Harris.

In recent weeks, Trump has begun his transition to the Oval Office, after serving as the 45th president. He is the second American president to return to office for a non-consecutive term, the first being President Grover Cleveland.

At the end of the vote, the Republican Party retained its majority in the House of Representatives and flipped the Senate, taking control with 53 seats.

Motivation for opposing or supporting the president-elect

A CBS News/YouGov poll of 2,232 American adults conducted between November 19 and 22 found that a majority of Democrats are not motivated to oppose Trump's efforts as president, with 10% between them being motivated to support him and 46% identifying as “won’t motivate him.” do anything anyway.”

Forty-four percent of Democrats say they are “motivated to do things to oppose his efforts as president.” The poll does not clearly show what this would entail. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.3 percentage points.

In reporting the poll, CBS News wrote that “there appears to be a sense of burnout” among Democrats.

The CBS News/YouGov poll also found that 50% of Democrats and 19% of independents said they were “afraid” of what Trump might do as president. Similarly, 48% of Democrats and 19% of independents described their feelings about Trump's victory as “angry.”

Sixty-eight percent of Republicans said they were “happy” about Trump’s victory, 26 percent said they were “satisfied,” and only 5 percent were “dissatisfied” and 1 percent “angry.”

Presidential transition and America's future

While the majority of respondents, 59 percent, approve of Trump's handling of the transition so far, by party line, just 22 percent of Democrats approve, compared to 95 percent of Republicans and 56 percent independents.

According to the poll, Republicans are more optimistic about America's future than Democrats, with 67 percent of Republicans believing that “America's best days” are ahead, compared to 36 percent of Democrats. Majorities across party lines agree that the best days are not now, but more Democrats, 45 percent, think the best days are in the past than just 27 percent of Republicans think so.

Trump Cabinet nominations and Senate confirmations

The poll asked respondents' opinions on four recent Trump nominations, Sen. Marco Rubio for secretary of state, former independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for health secretary and for Human Services, Pete Hegseth for Secretary of Defense and former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. for the director of national intelligence.

Of the four, Kennedy Jr. has the most support from Republicans and the least support from Democrats, with 77% of Republicans saying he is a “good choice” while 66% of Democrats saying he is “not a good choice.” not a good choice.

Additionally, Democrats overwhelmingly support the U.S. Senate holding confirmation hearings for nominees, with 94 percent supporting the process, compared to 55 percent of Republicans. Only 6% of Democrats think Trump should appoint his Cabinet members without Senate hearings or approval, likely through recess appointments, while 45% of Republicans support that approach.

