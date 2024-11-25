Bali Nine explained: who are they, what happened and everything you need to know





Nine Australians. More than eight kilos of heroin. A market value of $4 million. It was international crime that shook Australia in 2005, and it now appears that the remaining members of the Bali New serving prison sentences could return home. Bali Nine: (left to right) Matthew Norman, Si Yi Chen, Martin Stephens, Scott Rush, Michael Czugaj. (Composite) In April 2005, nine Australians were arrested while trying to smuggle more than 8.3kg of heroin out of Indonesia. These Australians were Andrew Chan, Myuran Sukumaran, Si Yi Chen, Michael Czugaj, Tan Duc Thanh Nguyen, Matthew Norman, Scott Rush, Martin Stephens and Renae Lawrence. Under the leadership of Chan and Sukumaran, the group planned to smuggle the drugs into Australia, where they were believed to be worth around $4 million. Instead, Indonesian police, with support from the Australian Federal Police (AFP), stopped and arrested all nine people involved before they left Indonesian soil. How were the Bali Nine caught? The AFP suspected Sukumaran, Chan, Lawrence and Norman of being involved in international drug trafficking before their trip to Bali in April 2005. These four were believed to be part of a larger syndicate that had smuggled a large quantity of heroin from Indonesia to Australia in 2004. So when they traveled to Indonesia again in 2005, the AFP was monitoring them. He alerted Indonesian police to the group's presence in Bali and shared key details about the individuals involved, including their names, passport numbers and possible links to the illegal drug trade. Indonesian police began monitoring the group and continued for a full week before arresting them on April 17, 2005. These are the 20 most dangerous cities in the world Six were arrested at Denpasar airport after Stephens, Lawrence, Rush and Czugaj were found with packets of heroin tied to their bodies. Chan and Sukumaran were also arrested there in connection with drugs, although neither was found in possession of drugs. The other three Chen, Nguyen and Norman were arrested at the Maslati Hotel in Kuta Beach with around 300 grams of heroin in their possession. Shortly after the news broke in Australia, the group was dubbed the “Bali Nine”. What happened to the Bali Nine? The trials of the nine Australians began in Indonesia over four consecutive days in October 2005. Seven were sentenced to life in prison by the Denpasar District Court: Lawrence, Rush, Czugaj, Stephens, Norman, Chen and Nguyen. Seven of nine Australian drug trafficking suspects, from left, Scott Rush, Myuran Sukumaran, Tanduc Tan Nguyen, Matthew Norman, Andrew Chan, Si Yi Chan and Renae Lawrence. (PA) In a shocking move, ringleaders Chan and Sukumaran were sentenced to death by firing squad. It was the first time in history that the Denpasar District Court handed down death sentences for drug trafficking and sent shock waves across the world. All members of the Bali Nine appealed their sentences and, while some lifers had their sentences reduced, others faced a far more dire outcome. Lawrence successfully appealed to have his life sentence reduced to 20 years. Czugaj successfully appealed for a 20-year prison sentence reduction, but his sentence was overturned and his life sentence re-imposed. Chen and Norman appealed and had their life sentences reduced to 20 years, but those appeal verdicts were overturned and the death sentence imposed. Rush and Nguyen also requested a reduction in their life sentences and were sentenced to death. In March 2008, it was revealed that Norman, Chen and Nguyen's sentences had been quietly reduced to life in prison. A few months later, Rush's death sentence was also reduced to life imprisonment. Both Chan and Sukumaran requested a reduction in their death sentences and, when those appeals were rejected, requested clemency. Both were rejected. How many Bali Nine were executed? The two leaders of the Bali Nine, Sukumaran and Chan, were executed in 2015. Sukumaran and Chan were executed in 2015. The executions took place despite multiple attempts by Sukumaran and Chan to appeal their convictions, requests for judicial review and requests for clemency from both sides. Then-Prime Minister Tony Abbott also directly called on then-Indonesian President Joko Widodo to stop the executions. “We oppose the death penalty against Australians, at home and abroad,” he said in January 2015. “We obviously respect the legal systems of other countries, but when there is an attempt to impose the death penalty on an Australian, we make the strongest diplomatic representations possible.” The executions were repeatedly delayed and suspended while ways to save Sukumaran and Chan's lives were explored, but they finally took place just over 10 years after their arrest. The two men were executed by firing squad at a prison on the island of Nusakambangan, Central Java, on April 29, 2015. Are any of the Bali Nine still in prison? At the time of writing, five of the Bali Nine remain in prison in Indonesia. Lawrence was released in November 2018 after serving nearly 13 years in prison. Her sentence was reduced for good behavior and she was deported to Australia. Lawrence was released in November 2018 after serving nearly 13 years in prison. (PA) Nguyen died in prison in May 2018 from stomach cancer. The other five members of the Bali Nine Chen, Czugaj, Norman, Rush and Stephens are still serving their sentences in Indonesian prisons, but that could soon change. Will Bali Nine ever be released? A private conversation between the Albanians and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at the G20 summit, as well as “constant advocacy” from the Albanian government, could have ensured their return. Mr Albanese and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto speak at the G20 summit. (Nine) “I can confirm that the Albanian government has consistently championed the case of the Bali Nine, including conversations with former President Widodo and President Prabowo,” said Deputy Treasurer Stephen Jones. It is understood the federal government is waiting for the Indonesian government to make a formal announcement before confirming details of the deal. If all goes to plan, they could be back on Australian soil before Christmas. They are expected to serve the remainder of their sentences here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.9news.com.au/world/bali-nine-who-are-they-what-happened-everything-to-know-explainer/29ea1048-4832-43dc-b3fe-52285a4dab20 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos