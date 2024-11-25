Richard Derecki: Enduring intrigue of London's most notorious suburban spies

Between 1954 and 1961, operating from a modest bungalow at 45 Cranley Drive, Ruislip, Her And Morris Cohen smuggled a vast amount of British nuclear secrets to the KGB paymasters.

Operating under the pseudonyms Helen and Peter Kroger, names taken from a New Zealand couple who died in a car accident, the American-born Cohens were prominent Russian spies who in the 1940s were key members of a network of agents collecting and smuggling items. on crucial information from the research and development program Manhattan Project. This included a complete diagram of the American atomic bomb.

In 1950, their cover exposed, the Cohens traveled to Russia and then to Poland, where they received their new identity, and finally to London. They opened an antique bookstore on the Great Cover Strand to send packages across Europe. Work with their manager Konon Molodya Soviet intelligence officer posing as Gordon Lonsdale, a Canadian businessman selling jukeboxes and vending machines, they served as a conduit for information collected by fellow London-based spies Harry Houghton and Ethel Gee .

Houghton was a former Royal Navy master-at-arms who, in the 1950s, worked as a clerk to the British naval attaché in Warsaw. He first spied for the Poles, then the Russians. Hungry for money, Houghton transmitted enormous quantities of material and received bonuses based on his sensitivity. His excessive drinking and difficult relationship with his wife became widely known at the embassy and he was repatriated to the United Kingdom early on. But in 1953 he began working at the Royal Navy's underwater detection establishment in Portland, Dorset, and persuaded his work colleague, Gee, to help him access the highly sensitive equipment of the UK's nuclear submarine fleet.

Gee and Houghton would regularly travel to London, see a show and have a bite to eat, before handing over their treasure to Molody, who would pass it on to the Cohens in Ruislip. There, the material was photographed and reduced to the size of a microdot, which was embedded in one of the antique books ready for shipment abroad. Then, using a radio transmitter with a 75-foot antenna, the Cohens informed the KGB that the book was on its way. It was this arrangement that became known as the Portland spy ring.

Houghton's extravagant spending attracted suspicion, but it was not until 1959, when the Polish intelligence officer Michael Goleniewski defected to the United States, that MI5 began monitoring him and Gee. This led them to Molody and then to the Cohens. It was at this moment that a prolonged surveillance by MI5 of 45 Cranley Drive, taken from the side window of a bedroom of a house near Courtfield Gardens, occupied by Wilfred and Ruth Search and their children Philip and Gay (later a TV presenter and journalist).

The implantation constitutes the starting point of the game Pack of lies by the prolific author of theater, television and film scripts, Hugh Whitemore. The Searches were good friends of the Cohens – the Krogers as they knew them, of course – and found the situation difficult. They were told bits and pieces of what the security services thought was happening, but not all of it, which added to their initial disbelief.

It is Ruth Search's growing awareness of the extent of the Cohens' duplicity and the tension that comes from having MI5 observers hiding in her house, as well as pretending to Cohen that everything was ridiculous, which provides the dramatic dynamics of the story.

In the play, Helen Kroger's character “splashes the money,” opening the door for Ruth to a life of gifts, drinking parties, and provocative conversations and encouraging her in her desire to become a painter. This contrasted sharply with the repressive silence of the suburbs, the drudgery of repetitive household chores, the twitching of curtains and the fear of what the neighbors might think. And Ruth, as she was all too aware, was engaged in her own brand of betrayal, convinced that she was putting the interests of her country ahead of deep friendship.

The Cohens-turned-Krogers were arrested in their bungalow in January 1961 and convicted of espionage in March. They were sentenced to 20 years in prison. Kolody was sentenced to 25 years, and Houghton and Gee, 15 years each. However, in 1969 the Cohens were released in a prisoner exchange with the Soviet Union. Their exploits were celebrated in Russia and even appeared on a series of postage stamps. Ruth Search, however, struggled to adapt and never got over the strain of weeks spent lying to a neighbor she thought she knew well. A few weeks after the Cohens' release, she died of a heart attack.

This high-stakes international mystery story set in suburban London is always intriguing.

It was produced by Proscenium, a theater company (photo below) founded in 1924 whose aim is to present classic and contemporary plays to the widest possible audience. This includes works by Shakespeare, Ibsen, Bennett and Lorca and many more. The amateur group based largely in north-west London performs three shows a year and has around 30 active members, although its membership is much larger.

