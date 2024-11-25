Former Keystone XL pipeline employee 'on cloud nine' as Trump reportedly plans to revive project





Former Keystone Pipeline employee Bugsy Allen reacts to President-elect Donald Trump's plan to revive the project and U.S. energy production on Fox & Friends Weekend.

President-elect Donald Trump has pledged to restore America's energy industry when he returns to the White House in January 2025. As part of this vision, Trump would revive the Keystone XL pipeline, leaving his supporters feeling “at home.” seventh heaven.

“It's a breath of fresh air. We're on cloud nine,” former Keystone Pipeline employee Bugsy Allen said on “Fox & Friends Weekend” Sunday.

“It's going to make a big difference in the cost of the energy, the food, the gas that you put in your cars. It's actually going to be the first starting point in bringing it all down… for the American people that we have suffered so much in the last administration.

I HAD A JOB ON THE KEYSTONE XL PIPELINE UNTIL BIDEN DELIVERED ME TO SATISFY CLIMATE EXTREMISTS

Trump initially approved the 1,200-mile Canada-Nebraska project in 2017, reversing then-President Obama's decision to reject the project in 2015. Shortly after taking office in January 2021, President Biden revoked Trump's decision and canceled the pipeline's permits, effectively shutting down the project. the project down.

TC Energy, the operator of the pipeline network, ultimately abandoned the project in June 2021 following Biden's decision.

Kevin O'Leary reacts to President-elect Donald Trump preparing to revive the Keystone pipeline with American energy at the dawn of a new era in “The Evening Edit.”

“Over the last three or four years…it's been bad,” said Allen, who was fired after Biden's 2021 action. “In the four years the administration has been here, they've canceled this , and not just the Keystone. They canceled many others.

“It has crippled America’s blue-collar workers.”

A December 2022 Department of Energy report highlighted the positive economic benefits the Keystone XL pipeline would have had if President Biden had not revoked its federal permits.

BIDEN ADMINISTRATOR STRONGLY ADMITS THAT CANCELLATION OF KEYSTONE XL PIPELINE COST THOUSANDS OF JOBS, BILLIONS OF DOLLARS

According to the report, the Keystone XL project would have created between 16,149 and 59,000 jobs and had a positive economic impact of between $3.4 billion and $9.6 billion, citing various studies. A previous federal government report released in 2014 determined that 3,900 direct jobs and 21,050 total jobs would be created during construction, which is expected to last two years.

Biden's decision to cancel the pipeline drew widespread criticism from Republican lawmakers and energy industry representatives, who argued it would have helped keep gas prices low and ensure energy security.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum Reacts to Trump's Promise to Cut Energy Prices in Half on 'Varney & Co.'

Trump sharply criticized Biden's decision to shut down the pipeline and campaigned to roll back the current administration's green energy agenda. The president-elect appointed North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum to lead these efforts as Secretary of the Interior.

“The American people [are] I'm going to see the difference between – night and day – what energy will do for a country and what no energy will do,” Allen explained.

“I hope and pray that people will be enlightened and understand that electricity is not only so great. It's great, but oil and gas is the main engine of any country. And Trump is about to show it over the next four years.”

Thomas Catenacci of Fox News and Eric Revell of FOX Business contributed to this report.

