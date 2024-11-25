Indonesia has agreed to return the five remaining members of the Bali Nine drug trafficking network, who are currently serving life sentences, to Australia, senior government officials announced this weekend.

Friday, the Australian newspaper quoted Yusril Ihza Mahendra, Coordinating Minister for Law, Human Rights, Immigration and Correctional Institutions, said President Prabowo Subianto approved the measures to address the issue. He said the transfer is expected to be completed next month.

Justice Minister Supratman Andi Agtas later said several media that Prabowo had accepted the principle of repatriation. However, the details are still to be worked out, as the two countries have not concluded a prisoner exchange agreement. It is likely that in return Jakarta will request the repatriation of Indonesian prisoners held in Australia, he added, even if this is not the case. disputed by some Australian officials.

The Guardian cited Supratman saying the remaining members of the Bali Nine would hopefully be home by the end of the year, although the president would have the final say. This is based on humanitarian reasons and also on the good relations between Australia and Indonesia, he added.

Scott Rush, Matthew Norman, Si-Yi Chen, Martin Stephens and Michael Czugaj were among nine Australians arrested for attempting to smuggle 8.3 kilograms of heroin into Australia from the island of Bali. They are currently serving life sentences in prisons on the islands of Bali and Java.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese raised the issue of their repatriation during a meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Peru earlier this month, Australian Deputy Treasurer Stephen Jones said. said at a press conference SATURDAY. He also reportedly discussed the Australian Five with Prabowo's predecessor Joko Widodo, whose term ended in October. The Albanian government claims that it is I always argue details of the repatriation of prisoners.

The announcement comes less than a week after the Philippines announced that Mary Jane Veloso, a Filipina sentenced to death for drug trafficking in a separate case, would be allowed to serve the remainder of her sentence in her home country. Indonesia confirmed the deal. Veloso, now 39, has been on death row in Indonesia since her arrest for heroin trafficking in Yogyakarta in 2010.

The mother of two was granted a last-minute reprieve in 2015 when she was scheduled to be executed along with eight other drug convicts at Nusa Kambangan prison, off the coast of Java. These included Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran, the leaders of the Bali Nine. Of the two remaining members of Bali Nine, Tan Duc Than Nguyen died of cancer in June 2018 and the group's only female member, Renae Lawrence, was released and deported to Australia in November 2018.

The Albanian government has now achieved considerable success in securing the release of Australian nationals held in overseas prisons. These include economist Sean Turnell, released by Myanmar's military junta in November 2022, reporter Cheng Leireleased from prison in China in October 2023, and founder of WikiLeaks Julien Assangewho returned to Australia in June following his release from prison in the United Kingdom.

Much remains to be done before the five Australians return home. The release of prisoners has already been carried out. become the subject political attacks from Albanian's opponents, who have demanded that he disclose details of his deal with the Indonesian government and there will almost certainly be conditions attached to their return. As in the case of Velosos, the Indonesian government will expect its Australian counterparts to respect the verdicts of the Indonesian courts. On Sky News yesterday, Special Minister of State Don Farrell said prisoners would probably not be published. They would continue to serve their sentences, except they are serving them in Australia, Farrell said.

However, the fact that the new Indonesian government has approved repatriation deals for Veloso and other members of the Bali Nine could be a sign of its intention to take a more flexible approach towards foreigners serving long sentences linked to drugs in Indonesian prisons. These compromises could perhaps be interpreted as a low-cost gesture of friendship toward long-standing partners, from a leader expected to take a much more active interest in foreign affairs than his predecessor. At the same time, Jakarta has given no signs that it plans to relax its notoriously harsh drug laws.