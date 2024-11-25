Prime ministers have been asking for mercy for the Bali Nine for years





What worries me here is that we have a political fight over this in our own country, he said. We're dealing with the lives of a handful of people and these guys were mules, not leaders. I just worry that if someone starts agitating the Indonesian government here, I don't think it would go over very well. I hope we can keep our feet on the ground, take a deep breath and be respectful to the Indonesian government and hope that our government and their government will agree on something that is acceptable to both. Matthew Norman at Kerobokan Prison in 2018. Credit: Amilia Rosa In Indonesia, where negotiations around the release have begun, it appears that the details of the proposal have not yet been worked out. Indonesian Justice Minister Supratman Andi Agtas said President Prabowo Subianto approved the principle (of the transfer of foreign prisoners) for humanitarian reasons and to maintain good relations with friendly countries. In addition to the five Australians, Indonesia plans to repatriate from France a Filipino drug courier, Mary Jane Veloso, and a number of convicted drug traffickers. However, Supratman said his party would try to establish a process as quickly as possible. This is important for maintaining good relations with friendly countries. However, we must also ensure that partner countries respect the legal process in Indonesia, the minister said. Loading The Indonesian state can organize repatriations in several ways. The president could approve the pardon, in which case they could be released immediately, or authorities could approve a sentence reduction from life to 20 years, in which case they could be released early next year. However, some officials have insisted that prisoners must serve their entire life sentence, even if they are returned to their home countries. Supratman said repatriation does not mean they are free: they must serve their prison sentences in their respective countries in accordance with Indonesian court rulings. Another minister, Coordinating Minister for Law, Human Rights, Immigration and Correctional Institutions Yusril Ihza Mahendra, said that although the President had approved the measures to resolve the matter, we do not We do not grant pardons, let alone release, prisoners in Australia, but we send them back to their country of origin to continue their sentence. He also said the cost of returning the prisoners would be borne by their countries of origin, and that Indonesia would seek to have some of its own prisoners returned at the same time. The governor of Kerobokan prison, where Norman and Chen are still being held, told reporters he had no news of the proposed prisoner exchange. When asked if the Justice Department had informed him of this policy, he replied: Nothing yet. I don't even know about it. Prison doctor Agung Hartawan said Chen remained mostly calm when he heard the news. Norman was very emotional at first, but they are now continuing their normal daily activities. Cut through the noise from federal politics with news, opinions and expert analysis. Subscribers can sign up for our weekly Inside Politics newsletter.

