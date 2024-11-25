Donald Trump's Cabinet: Full List of Key White House Picks and Appointments Revealed | World News





President-elect Donald Trump is finalizing his 2025 cabinet, with announcements featuring both familiar faces and new voices. With Republicans taking control of the Senate, confirmation should go smoothly for most nominees, including some controversial selections. From Brooke Rollins leading the Department of Agriculture to Scott Bessent making history as the first openly gay Treasury Secretary in a Republican administration and Lori Chavez-DeRemer as Labor Secretary, the cabinet Trump reflects his progressive vision of governance.

President-elect Donald Trump enters the stage after the initial results of the 2024 U.S. presidential election at the Palm Beach County Convention Center,

The team also includes the return of Chad Wolf to Homeland Security and Rick Perry reprising his role as energy secretary, signaling Trump's emphasis on experience and loyalty. Here's a closer look at the full programming shaping the new administration.

Full Trump Cabinet List Revealed White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles Secretary of State Marco Rubio Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem CIA Director John Ratcliffe Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard National Security Advisor Michael Waltz Attorney General Pam Bondi HHS Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr.Medicare and Medicaid Services AdministratorDr. Mehmet OzGeneral surgeonDr. Janette NesheiwatU.N. AmbassadorElise StefanikDepartment of Government Effectiveness (DOGE)Elon Musk and Vivek RamaswamyDeputy Chief of StaffDan ScavinoWhite House Communications DirectorSteven CheungWhite House Press SecretaryKaroline LeavittSecretary of the InteriorDoug BurgumSecretary of EnergyChris WrightSecretary of TransportationSean DuffySecretary of CommerceHoward LutnickSecretary of EducationLinda McMahonSecretary of the TreasuryScott BessentSecretary of LaborLori Chavez-DeRemerSecretary of AgricultureBrooke RollinsWhite House AdvisorWilliam McGinleyNATO AmbassadorMatthew WhitakerSecretary of HUDScott TurnerEPA AdministratorLee ZeldinSolicitor GeneralDean John SauerCommissioner of the FDAMarty MakaryDeputy Attorney GeneralTodd BlancheUnited States Ambassador to IsraelMike HuckabeeUnited States Ambassador to CanadaPete HoekstraUnited States SDNY AttorneyJay ClaytonDep. CoS/Homeland Security Policy AdvisorStephen MillerDep. CoS Legislative, Policy and Public AffairsJames BlairDep. CoS for Communications & PersonnelTaylor BudowichHead of the Presidential Personnel OfficeSergio Gor Pam Bondi Replaces Matt Gaetz as Attorney General

After former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz withdrew from his bid to become President-elect Donald Trump's attorney general, Trump tapped his longtime ally, Pam Bondi, for the role. Gaetz, whose nomination faced backlash due to allegations of sex trafficking and involvement with a minor, revealed he has no plans to join Congress.

Meanwhile, Bondi, who played a key role on Trump's legal team during his first impeachment trial, received a warm reception and was hailed as a perfect candidate for the job.

Trump's seven high-profile appointments

Donald Trump announced a series of high-level Cabinet nominations on November 23, including figures with close ties to his previous administration, conservative causes and a public health advocate.

Scott Turner was chosen to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development, praised for his role in community revitalization.

Marty Makary, a surgeon and author, was chosen to lead the FDA, focusing on combating chronic disease and food safety.

Former Florida Congressman Dave Weldon will lead the CDC, while Fox News contributor Dr. Janette Nesheiwat has been named surgeon general.

Oregon Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer was named Secretary of Labor for her success in workforce development.

Russell Vought, architect of Project 2025, will lead the Office of Management and Budget, and billionaire Scott Bessent has been chosen as Treasury secretary, drawing on his expertise in economic policy.

