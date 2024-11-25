Donald Trump to expel all transgender people from the military





Donald Trump will remove all transgender members of the US military from duty, according to reports.

The president-elect will use an executive order to make that decision and it could come as early as his first day in office, the Times reported.

This will result in the layoff of thousands of military personnel at a time when the US armed forces are struggling to meet their recruiting goals.

During his first term, Mr Trump banned transgender people from joining the US armed forces, but those already serving were allowed to keep their jobs. The ban was overturned by Joe Biden.

Under the new reported proposals, transgender people would also be banned from joining the military.

These people will be deported at a time when the military is unable to recruit enough people, a source familiar with Mr. Trump's plans told the newspaper.

Only the Marine Corps is reaching its recruiting levels and some of the people who will be affected are in very senior positions.

Undermining the preparation

Some military charities criticized the proposals on Sunday evening.

If a trans ban were implemented on day one of the Trump administration, it would harm the military's readiness and create an even greater recruitment and retention crisis, not to mention vulnerability reporting U.S. adversaries, said Rachel Branaman, executive director of the Modern Military Association. of America, which campaigns on behalf of LGBT+ military personnel and veterans.

The abrupt dismissal of more than 15,000 soldiers, especially since the army's recruitment targets failed by 41,000 recruits last year, adds administrative burdens to war units, harms unit cohesion and worsens critical skills deficits, she added.

This would result in a significant financial cost, as well as a loss of experience and leadership that would take perhaps 20 years and billions of dollars to replace.

About 2,200 service members had been diagnosed with gender dysmorphia when the previous ban was lifted, but privacy policies mean the exact number of transgender service members is not known, according to the Pentagon.

The move comes after the president-elect named Fox News host Pete Hegseth, who has criticized weak and effeminate military leadership, as secretary of defense.

Paulo Batista, a transgender U.S. Navy analyst, said it would take years to fill vacancies due to a ban.

I have four years of contract left, he declared. But you take away 15,000, there's more, but that's the number that's always mentioned, which is 15,000 leadership positions, each and every one of us plays a vital role.

There are junior enlisted personnel and high-end officers. If you take one of us out, that means others have to cover for him. These jobs could take months or even years to fill.

Contacted by the newspaper, Mr. Trump's spokespersons made no comment.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving deals and more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/news/donald-trump-expel-transgender-people-001050382.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos