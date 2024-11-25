Defense Minister guarantees that the TNI and its ranks will be neutral in the 2024 regional elections

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Minister of Defense (Menhan) Sjafrie Sjamsuddin emphasized that all levels of the Ministry of Defense and the Indonesian National Army (TNI) will be neutral in the implementation of the 2024 simultaneous regional elections.

During the first working meeting with Commission I DPR RI on Monday (11/25/2024), Sjafrie emphasized that the Ministry of Defense and the TNI will work professionally to secure and launch the Democratic Party which is expected to take place on November 27, 2024. .

“In terms of policy, the TNI Ministry of Defense applies the principle of neutrality with the task of securing and launching Regional elections 2024“said Sjafrie.

Apart from this, Sjafrie also confirmed that he will continue and develop the program. development of defense forces country which was launched by President Prabowo Subianto.

It is known that Prabowo served as Minister of Defense during the second term of the seventh President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

“The strategic concept of the Ministry of Defense is to continue and expand the development of the country's defense forces, initiated five years ago by Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto,” Sjafrie said.

“This is a follow-up and development task entrusted to me and the Indonesian National Army (TNI),” he said.

The 2024 simultaneous elections will enter a quiet period from November 24 to 26. Then the election will take place on Wednesday, November 27.



