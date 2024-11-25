A group of NU Kiai from Central Java visits Jokowi during the quiet period and holds a closed-door meeting





Solo, Beritasatu.com – A group of NU kiai from Central Java met with former President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at his residence on Jalan Kutai Utara No. 1, Sumber Village, Banjarsari District, Solo City, Central Java, Monday (25 /11/2024) afternoon. The meeting took place behind closed doors. The NU kiai group left the residence accompanied by Jokowi after 30 minutes of meeting. The group of NU kiai who came were General President of MUI Central and Deputy Rois Am PBNU KH Anwar Iskandar, Warden of Magelang Islamic Boarding School and Katib Am PBNU KH Said Asrori, Rois Syuriyah PWNU Central Java and Warden of Semarang Islamic Boarding School . Boarding School Ubaidullah Shodaqoh, caretaker of Purworejo Islamic Boarding School KH Mahfudz Hamid, caretaker of Ponpes Semarang KH Haris Shodaqoh, caretaker of Ponpes Semarang KH Fatkhurrohman, caretaker of Kebumen Islamic Boarding School KH Wahib Mahfud and caretaker of Magelang Islamic Boarding School KH Izzudin Abdurrahman . To the media team, Rais Syuriyah PWNU Central Java Ubaidullah Shodaqoh said that the meeting was just a gathering and to express his thanks to Jokowi for his contribution to Islamic boarding schools (ponpes) during his term as president. The important thing is that I came here to say a big thank you to Mr. Jokowi. “He has contributed a lot to NU in particular, especially regarding the Islamic Boarding Schools Act and various presidential decrees and that really helps us who are based in Islamic boarding schools,” he said. Apart from that, he continued, a group of NU kiai came for a friendly meeting before the regional elections (Pilkada) which they hoped would also make the atmosphere calmer. This meeting is a gathering before the regional elections, of course we ask all influential figures to help so that these regional elections remain safe and run smoothly, there is no event that we do not want in society . Including Pak Jokowi because he has influence as a public figure, he said. Ubaidullah added that during the Central Java UN Kiai group meeting, Jokowi expressed his hope that the regional elections would remain democratic, safe and peaceful. He still wants these regional elections to remain democratic, safe and peaceful, he said. Meanwhile, Jokowi said he and all religious figures, including the UN kiai group, wanted the same thing. We want regional elections, including elections for governors, mayors and regents across Indonesia, especially in Central Java, to take place safely and peacefully. Everyone will be able to express their aspirations later during the vote, because everyone is sovereign and what determines everything is the will of the people, Jokowi concluded.

